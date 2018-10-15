Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

President Donald Trump’s much hyped 60 Minutes interview with Leslie Stahl finally aired on Sunday night. The sit down was conducted in the Oval Office, where they discussed a number of topics from his Supreme Curt pick Brett Kavanaugh to Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, and he managed to only pull an “I’m president and you’re not” one time.

It seems as if there’s nothing Trump can say anymore to shock people, so instead, eagle-eyed viewers fixated on something else — an odd painting hanging on his office wall which features past Republican presidents Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Calvin Coolidge, both Bushes, and Warren G. Harding.

And sitting court at the center of the table is a beaming, noticeably slimmed-down Trump, with his ever-present class of Diet Coke sitting in front of him.

oh my god, it's hanging in the white house pic.twitter.com/wrq8eo7Bvx — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 15, 2018

The piece, titled “The Republican Club,” is actually that of artist Andy Thomas, who paints primarily cowboys and Native Americans as well as portraits of presidents. Thomas has done similar works of art in the past featuring former Democrat presidents playing pool and another of Republican presidents playing poker in 2008.

When he decided to do an update that added our current president, Thomas told the Daily Beast that he found Trump difficult to paint “because of his skin tone and smile,” but ultimately decided to make him the center of attention anyway.