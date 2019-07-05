Getty Image

July 4 in 2019 featured the usual fireworks displays that set fields on fire and, if you prefer to avoid family barbeques, a great chance to stream all of Stranger Things 3. But it also came with a big moment for Donald Trump, who literally rolled tanks into Washington DC for a military spectacular.

That ticketed event also came with a speech from Trump, which of course included the riffing that he loves to do so much. No matter how scripted a speech is, even one about the soldiers of the American Revolution, there is always something completely inaccurate that will be said. And Trump didn’t disappoint on Thursday, claiming somehow that American troops controlled the skies and took back “airports” during the a war that started in 1775.

President Trump: "The Continental Army suffered a bitter winner at Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown. Our Army manned the air, it ran the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do." pic.twitter.com/KQIGDUWDG3 — The Hill (@thehill) July 5, 2019

Trump, reading off a teleprompter, clearly got confused about whatever it was written there for him to say, claiming that airports existed well before the invention of, well, aviation.