Getty Image

On Tuesday morning, the Drudge Report all caps teased that Donald Trump was set for a “SHOCK ANNOUNCEMENT,” sending Twitter into a frenzy. Was the president going to make an announcement regarding Russia or North Korea? Or a comprehensive plan to actually put guns into the hands of teachers across America even though he keeps saying he doesn’t want to do that right before he says he actually does? Or maybe he was finally going to get around to handing out those Fake News Awards of his.

The world didn’t have to wait long, because less than 10 minutes later, the big announcement arrived:

Twitter

Okay, so he’s just going to do the thing he’s been yammering about since the first time he got elected. Cool, cool, cool.

As CBS News points out, Trump already filed for re-election with the Federal Election Commission just hours after his inauguration last year, in addition to the fact that he’s held several re-election campaign rallies already.

Really, the only newsworthy part of the announcement is that the president is reportedly going to name Brad Parscale, who served as his campaign’s “digital guru” for the 2016 presidential election, as his 2020 campaign manager. Until he decides to fire him, anyway.