a Trump supporter on MSNBC told her daughters that men groping women is "no big deal" pic.twitter.com/QbYubOJpXl — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) September 26, 2018

As the hearing for Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh gets underway, the country somehow remains divided as to whether or not sexual misconduct accusations made by three separate women should have any bearing onto the confirmation of an individual who will have the ability to help shape the country for decades to come. While it seems ludicrous to many people that this is even a question, MSNBC went out the the town of Bozeman, Montana, to get the red state perspective.

Unfortunately, the Trump supporter and mother of two they spoke with didn’t exactly set things straight, as she proceeded to explain why groping a woman is “no big deal,” in front of her daughters (one wearing a Trump t-shirt) who nodded in agreement.

“Groping a woman, which is — what is that, at 18, how many guys do you know that think that’s no big deal, even back then — it’s not a big deal, it doesn’t just, take away from his character and his job to do what he needs to do, because he’s a Supreme Court nominee. If he was, if he was pro-abortion, the liberals wouldn’t be fighting this hard.

“We’re all sick and tired of hearing about the Kavanaugh thing because it’s not supported by any facts or evidence whatsoever,” she added after a break in the footage, and you have to wonder what they edited out.