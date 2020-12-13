Getty Image
Some Trump Supporters Are Trying To Use Photos From The March For Our Lives To Boast About Crowd Sizes

Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, but a bunch of folks who support him sure do like showing their love for him by getting together during a pandemic. The latest example was a rally in Washington D.C. on Saturday, where thousands offered support for his continued failed attempts to overturn the election.

The latest pro-Trump rally drew some generally unhinged conspiracy theories and selfie moments for Trump surrogates. Of course, the turn-out could certainly have been even larger. In fact, some Trumpists posted a picture on Twitter of huge crowds — that just happened to be one from a different gathering, for a very different reason.

It was pointed out that the photo in question was actually from the March For Our Lives protest in 2018, which happened in response to a rash of high-profile episodes of gun violence, organized by young people who were the victims of school shootings. Many were quick to point out the mistake.

David Hogg, a school shooting survivor who became an activist against gun violence and took part in that protest, confirmed where the photo came from.

It’s another example of the separate reality in which many Trump supporters exist, where everything is about a vast conspiracy against Donald Trump. There are plenty of people who didn’t vote for Trump, but at least those that did could try and not make such obvious lies.

