Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, but a bunch of folks who support him sure do like showing their love for him by getting together during a pandemic. The latest example was a rally in Washington D.C. on Saturday, where thousands offered support for his continued failed attempts to overturn the election.

The latest pro-Trump rally drew some generally unhinged conspiracy theories and selfie moments for Trump surrogates. Of course, the turn-out could certainly have been even larger. In fact, some Trumpists posted a picture on Twitter of huge crowds — that just happened to be one from a different gathering, for a very different reason.

No, THIS is the MAGA Movement. THAT was the March for Our Lives event to demand action on reasonable gun restrictions. https://t.co/S7HeaxcPEU pic.twitter.com/QNzbmRxM4f — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 13, 2020

It was pointed out that the photo in question was actually from the March For Our Lives protest in 2018, which happened in response to a rash of high-profile episodes of gun violence, organized by young people who were the victims of school shootings. Many were quick to point out the mistake.

No, it's quite the opposite in fact. This photo is from the March 24, 2018 March for Our Lives common sense gun legislation event. All you have is lies. It's pathetic. pic.twitter.com/Y9p8bV3Wv2 — Agri-Braddock🌾🇺🇸#BidenHarris/KHive | he/him/his (@Rhinocerization) December 13, 2020

David Hogg, a school shooting survivor who became an activist against gun violence and took part in that protest, confirmed where the photo came from.

You can support our work by donating here 😇: https://t.co/SrCltJsrBH — David Hogg 📢 (@davidhogg111) December 13, 2020

It’s another example of the separate reality in which many Trump supporters exist, where everything is about a vast conspiracy against Donald Trump. There are plenty of people who didn’t vote for Trump, but at least those that did could try and not make such obvious lies.