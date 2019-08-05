Getty Image

At the White House on Monday morning, President Donald Trump formally delivered remarks about the deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend. On Saturday, a gunman killed at least 20 people and left 26 more injured at an El Paso Walmart near the United States-Mexico border. Early the following morning, a 24-year-old suspect opened fire at a popular nightlife district in downtown Dayton that left nine people dead, including the gunman’s sister, and at least 27 more injured.

However, in what should have been a pretty straightforward address to the American people, Trump still somehow managed to step in it by naming the wrong city in Ohio. Oh, and on top of everything else, the sniffing was back.

“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo, and may God protect them,” Trump sniffed. “May God protect all of those from Texas to Ohio, may God bless the victims and their families, may God bless America.”

Trump, struggling with a bad case of what appears to be dry mouth, falsely claimed the Ohio mass shooting took place in Toledo. (It happened in Dayton.) pic.twitter.com/dzOcsIV5ox — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 5, 2019

Now, Trump was clearly reading off of a teleprompter so the root of the blame likely rests with one of his staff members. Having said that, wouldn’t an internal failsafe kick in when he noticed that it was the wrong city?