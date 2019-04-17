Trump’s Bizarre Tweet About Bernie Sanders And Joe Biden Is Getting Dragged On Twitter

04.16.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

You don’t need us to tell you Donald J. Trump has a, shall we say, curious way with Twitter. The president tweets so much he can have people righteously angry and rolling in the aisles at the same time. That’s what’s happening now. While Trump is still inspiring disdain over a dangerous, cryptically anti-Muslim tweet he made over the weekend about Rep. Ilhan Omar — for which he has refused to apologize — he’s also eliciting chuckles over a bizarre tweet he made about Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. And this is only a day after he was mocked over his epically unhelpful advice about how to save Notre Dame.

Tuesday night Trump decided to weigh in, as he’s wont to do, on his political opponents, in this case the two top Democratic presidential candidates in the 2020 election, complete with his affectionate pet names for each.

“I believe it will be Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)! I look forward to facing whoever it may be,” Trump tweeted, and then added, mysteriously, “May God Rest Their Soul!”

For one thing, there’s two souls there that God allegedly needs to rest, which is also not a saying but a conflation of two separate phrases. For another, is he wishing the two men dead? It, like much else that goes on in the minds of Trump and those who continue to support him, is a mystery.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joe Biden#Bernie Sanders#Donald Trump
TAGSbernie sandersdonald trumpjoe biden
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 10 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 2 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP