Getty Image

You don’t need us to tell you Donald J. Trump has a, shall we say, curious way with Twitter. The president tweets so much he can have people righteously angry and rolling in the aisles at the same time. That’s what’s happening now. While Trump is still inspiring disdain over a dangerous, cryptically anti-Muslim tweet he made over the weekend about Rep. Ilhan Omar — for which he has refused to apologize — he’s also eliciting chuckles over a bizarre tweet he made about Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. And this is only a day after he was mocked over his epically unhelpful advice about how to save Notre Dame.

Tuesday night Trump decided to weigh in, as he’s wont to do, on his political opponents, in this case the two top Democratic presidential candidates in the 2020 election, complete with his affectionate pet names for each.

I believe it will be Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)! I look forward to facing whoever it may be. May God Rest Their Soul! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2019

“I believe it will be Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)! I look forward to facing whoever it may be,” Trump tweeted, and then added, mysteriously, “May God Rest Their Soul!”

For one thing, there’s two souls there that God allegedly needs to rest, which is also not a saying but a conflation of two separate phrases. For another, is he wishing the two men dead? It, like much else that goes on in the minds of Trump and those who continue to support him, is a mystery.