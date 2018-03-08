Like most reboots, the Trump administration-fueled culture wars are uninspired and aimed at the lowest common denominator. Shortly after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, President Trump hooked onto the idea that it was actually video game violence that was to blame for gun violence (something that mysteriously was not brought up after even deadlier shootings in Las Vegas and Texas in 2017). It was a callback to something he said following the mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.
It came as no surprise that President Trump quickly announced he was going to hold a summit with representatives of the video game industry to get to the bottom of all this. The meeting, which sounds, charitably, very ad hoc, isn’t expected to accomplish all that much, especially since the Supreme Court has made regulating the industry all but impossible, and the guest list appears to be stacking the deck against the video game industry in an easy-to-see manner.
However, like so many other things this presidency gets involved with, the meeting (which is, of course, closed off from the press) has made great fodder for jokes. Here’s a sampling.
I’d love to see Trump’s google search history.
“I’m president. Now what?”
“Trump Stormy”
“Things presidents do”
“Obama”
“Obama”
“Obama”
“Hillary”
“Average male penis size”
“Is my penis the right size?”
“Ways to make penis bigger”
“Spray tans at 70”
“Prostitution meaning”
“Stormy instagram”
“What is a nuke”
“Countries with no US extradition”
Attempting to pivot blame from guns to video games is pretty stupid considering most of the “violent” games out there are good-guy-with-a-gun simulators
Well, also the fact that, the ENTIRE world plays videogames and these places don’t have mass shootings like we do. I’m trying to think what else might be different…
The shooter was more into Trump than video games.
It’s the Pong that’s driving these kids to violence!
Pretty sure Princess Peach has a restraining order against him after last time.