Trump’s Video Games And Violence Summit Prompted An Endless Stream Of Jokes

#Donald Trump #Video Games
03.08.18 10 hours ago 9 Comments

Shutterstock

Like most reboots, the Trump administration-fueled culture wars are uninspired and aimed at the lowest common denominator. Shortly after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, President Trump hooked onto the idea that it was actually video game violence that was to blame for gun violence (something that mysteriously was not brought up after even deadlier shootings in Las Vegas and Texas in 2017). It was a callback to something he said following the mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.

It came as no surprise that President Trump quickly announced he was going to hold a summit with representatives of the video game industry to get to the bottom of all this. The meeting, which sounds, charitably, very ad hoc, isn’t expected to accomplish all that much, especially since the Supreme Court has made regulating the industry all but impossible, and the guest list appears to be stacking the deck against the video game industry in an easy-to-see manner.

However, like so many other things this presidency gets involved with, the meeting (which is, of course, closed off from the press) has made great fodder for jokes. Here’s a sampling.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Video Games
TAGSdonald trumpGUN VIOLENCEmass shootingsvideo games

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 day ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP