Is Donald Trump ever going to run for president a third time? Or will he be consumed by his many scandals? His good pal Sean Hannity thinks that he can always run while in prison, so it’s a strong possibility. But right now he’s still unofficially on the campaign trail, though he’s already signaling that should anyone run against him, that would not be wise.

Donald Trump on 2024 – It would be very disloyal for Pence and my other cabinet members to run. Listen to the full interview here: https://t.co/Awraeln6nP pic.twitter.com/DS2EYS3NdN — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) October 21, 2022

As per Mediaite, Trump did a phoner on The Brian Kilmeade Show, where the Fox News host pushed him for an answer on whether Trump 2024 is indeed a thing. Specifically he asked how he felt about possibly running against people who were once in his cabinet. In short, he did not like that.

“Well, many of them have said they would never run if I run,” Trump said. “So, we’ll see whether or not that turns out to be true. I think it’d be very disloyal if they did [run], but that’s okay too. And the polls have me leading by 40, 50 points.”

It was a classic Trump threat, where he sternly warns, mafia-like, against someone doing something, then claims that it’s “okay” if they did that. Also classic Trump: Kilmeade repeatedly pushed him for an answer on whether he’s running, to which Trump only said there will be an answer in the “not-too-distant future.”

Trump also predicted a “red wave” in November, though polls have uniformly shown tight races. He also predicted that Putin, in his disastrous war with Ukraine, may resort to nuclear weapons “in some form, maybe limited form.” Oh, and he wants to sue Bob Woodward over the audiobook of unflattering/damning interviews he’s releasing. He even had the temerity to call him “a very sleazy guy.”

