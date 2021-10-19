Donald Trump has always been very savvy about manipulating people for personal gain, but he’s also kind of a doofus. For every dastardly deed he does, there’s always some weird gaffe that no one else could come up with, from the “covfefe” tweet to informing a little girl that Santa Claus isn’t real to literally altering a weather map that contradicted him with a Sharpie. So this shouldn’t come as a surprise: Trump’s website was hacked and defaced.

NEW: Donald Trump’s Website Hacked And Defaced By Turkish Hackerhttps://t.co/a2CwSxoSPO — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 18, 2021

As per CNN, a subdivision of the former president’s site was taken over by a Turkish hacktivist. It tacked on a spiritual message: “Do not be like those who forgot Allah, so Allah made them forget themselves.” Below it was a speech by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he quoted the Quran.

The hack happened as early as October 8, but by Monday it had gone back to normal. It was the kind of hack known as defacement, in which a hacker hacks into a website and replaces it with their own content. It appears the same hacker was the one who did the same thing to Joe Biden’s website shortly after he was elected president, so perhaps they’re an equal opportunity offender.

(Via CNN)