Both before and after being elected president, Donald Trump was no stranger to putting his name on everything from gaudy gold towers to menswear, steaks, and commemorative coins. Not to mention the array of merchandise that can be found at his various resorts brandished with the official United States presidential seal.

But none of it — and I mean, none of it — comes anywhere close to the as-seen-on-TV product Trumpy Bear, which is currently being advertised in heavy rotation on Fox News. Although the commercial for Trumpy Bear states in small print that no official endorsement is implied or granted, it’s certainly a product fitting for the 45th President of the United States.

Trumpy Bear can be yours for just two payments of $19.95 (plus shipping), and features a zippered neck that reveals an attached American Flag themed blanket as well as hair that you can actually style yourself. The bear actually first surfaced about a year ago, but it being presumably being marketed again just in time for the upcoming holidays.

Still, people are having a difficult time believing that such a product exists, thanks in part to the over-dramatic voice-over in the commercial.

“A wind whispered throughout the forest. A storm is coming, you can not defeat the storm,” reads the narrator in the beginning of the TV spot. “From the trees rose a resounding voice: I fear nothing. I come when the trumpet sounds. I am the storm, the great American grizzly, introducing the original Trumpy Bear.”