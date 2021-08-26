Tucker Carlson is very confused. An evergreen statement to be sure, but at the moment—or at least on last night’s show—the concept that’s proving so darn perplexing to Carlson is… bisexuality. While most children could likely explain that a person who identifies as bisexual has the capacity to be attracted to a person of either the same or a different gender (hence the bi), to assume that the Fox News host would be the intellectual equivalent of a six-year-old would be far too insulting to said child. Which explains why, as Media Matters reports, Tucker had SO MANY QUESTIONS when discussing Oregon governor Kate Brown, a bisexual woman who is married to a man. Seems simple enough, right? Here’s what Tuck-Tuck had to say:

Kate Brown first became governor of Oregon way back in 2015. At the time, there was not a whole lot going on in Oregon, so voters didn’t ask many questions. The one thing they did learn about Kate Brown over and over again is that she is a self-described bisexual. Why is this relevant? Well, the media didn’t explain. They told us without exactly explaining what it meant, that this fact was historic and it was highly thrilling.

Perhaps the media didn’t think a reasonably intelligent adult needed to have this explained to them?

Kate Brown’s sex life was shattering ceilings. Woohoo!

“Woohoo!” An exclamation Carlson has never heard when his own sex life is involved.

And yet, if you looked a little closer, you noticed something a little weird, actually, Kate Brown was married to a man. Yes, he had a different last name, but he was still, as they say, on TikTok, binary. He was a dude.

Does having a different last name make this more confusing for Tucker?

That’s fine, of course. But it was also a little confusing.

Is it?

How does having a groom at her wedding make Kate Brown an official member of the LGBTQ exclamation point community? No one bothered to ask. That kind of curiosity was forbidden. It was like wondering why we don’t call Barack Obama half white, which he is. It’s not allowed. Stop with the questions. Celebrate.

Could someone at Fox News please tell Tucker what the B stands for? Then explain the whole “1 + 1 = 2” thing?

(Via Media Matters)