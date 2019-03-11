Fox News

Rightwing talkbag Tucker Carlson has spent his long career — and he’s far older than his “preppie villain in a National Lampoon’s comedy” vibe suggests — making shocking and some might say terrible comments, always without serious repercussions. That may change. Or it may not, ever. Sunday night Media Matters, the liberal watchdog group, posted old excerpts from a radio show the Fox News staple used to call up. And they’re the kind of comments that tend to end careers, at least in more sane eras.

In unearthed audio, Tucker Carlson makes numerous misogynistic and perverted comments https://t.co/g2xDnIk7N3 pic.twitter.com/TO3os8RjsM — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 10, 2019

The recordings hail from between 2006 and 2011, when Carlson used to regularly call into a program entitled Bubba the Love Sponge, a shock jock show that managed to coax out the parts of Carlson’s brain he usually knew better to conceal. Among Carlson’s beliefs? That Warren Jeffs, a cult leader involved in illegal marriages between older men and underage girls, was worth defending, his accusers worth mocking. (Jeffs, incidentally, is now serving a life sentence for child sexual assault.)

Carlson also had choice words for women, among them Martha Stewart’s daughter, who he agreed with the hosts was “c*nty.” He also called Ariana Huffington a “pig,” branded Britney Spears and Paris Hilton as “the biggest whores in America,” and averred that women in general are “extremely primitive” and like to “be quiet” and do what assertive men tell them to do — presumably assertive men like someone who used to wear bowties on the regular.