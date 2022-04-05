Tucker Carlson could barely contain his glee after learning that Elon Musk now owns a significant 9.2% of Twitter‘s shares. Despite admitting that Musk isn’t an “orthodox conservative” like the overwhelming majority of Fox News viewers, Carlson praised the power grab as a victory for free speech. The controversial host thinks the social media platform is sorely lacking in that department because it does things like (barely) moderate comments for hate speech and violence. There’s also the fact that Twitter is a private company, and not the government, therefore it has a right to censor the content on its platform, but why let reality get in the way of a good Fox News rant?

“He’s already the world’s richest man, he does not need the money,” Carlson said. “Could this be the first move in a hostile takeover of Twitter that transforms Twitter into a platform for free speech? Seems that way.”

Tucker Carlson Reacts To @elonmusk Buying A Big Stake In Twitter "It's a good day in America!" “Restoring free speech to Twitter is the greatest possible threat to the people in charge. They have to control the information. If they don’t, they fall." pic.twitter.com/oCw9umewxP — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 5, 2022

Via Mediaite:

“Not a lot of CEOs talk this way. In fact, none. They’re not allowed. The fact that a CEO who does talk this way may take over one of the most communications platforms in the United States is cause for celebration. Real celebration. The censors are powerful but it turns out they may not be all-powerful.”

Like Lauren Boebert, who is someone you never want to be compared to, Carlson assumes that Musk will have control over the day-to-day operations. If anything, Musk is in a position to be bought out and make a tidy profit because, even though he doesn’t “need” the money, when has that stopped a billionaire from trying to get some more? That’s Capitalism 101, Tuck.

(Via Mediaite)