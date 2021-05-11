As people wonder about Tucker Carlson’s is-he-or-isn’t-he-vaccinated status (and there’s been no answer forthcoming yet), the Fox News host keeps on rustling up dust in the fight against common sense. On Monday night, he took major issue with Dr. Fauci’s Sunday Meet The Press appearance, during which he stated that seasonal mask wearing wouldn’t be the worst idea in the future, even post-COVID. Why? Well, the flu has basically been nonexistent as a result of people actually masking-up, but Tucker launched into a nightmarish set of predictions to show everyone what he thought of Fauci’s suggestion of taking precautions against respiratory illnesses.

Welcome to the future, Carlson warned: “When Kamala Harris and her husband kissed the other day while wearing masks, they were giving you a preview of your daughter’s wedding.” Before this, he declared, “Get ready for a lifetime of filthy wet cotton covering your mouth, reduced oxygen flow to your brain, a world where every stranger looks the same because no one has a face.”

Tucker Carlson on Fauci's forever masks: "How long will this terrifyingly irrational exercise continue? .. Get ready for a lifetime of filthy wet cotton covering your mouth, reduced oxygen flow to your brain, a world where every stranger looks the same because no one has a face." pic.twitter.com/g4Gcy1KVAk — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) May 11, 2021

Never mind that masks don’t actually get soaking wet unless one is behaving very strangely with them, and there are such things as washing machines. Nope, Tucker used the rest of his rant to sow more fear by repeating a conspiracy theory (which has been roundly debunked) that accuses Dr. Fauci of helping to fund a Wuhan lab where coronavirus may have originated. Tucker also demanded that Fauci be investigated, and of course, Tucker is suggesting that Fauci was involved in creating some sort of bioweapon (so he could take credit for a cure), which (again) is a right-wing fringe falsehood that has been proven false.

For the record, Fauci has responded to previous attacks on him by Tucker as “crazy conspiracy theory” stuff. You can watch Tucker’s latest wild rant below, if you have the stomach for it.