Wednesday, December 16, was the worst day of the pandemic in America, with a reported 247,357 new COVID-19 infections and 3,656 new virus-related deaths. But Tucker Carlson, in all his wisdom, focused on an equally important topic during last night’s Tucker Carlson Tonight: the “Dr.” in “Dr. Jill Biden.” Carlson is one of many conservatives who have recently been obsessed with the soon-to-be First Lady’s doctorate, spurned on by a misogynistic and roundly criticized op-ed in the Wall Street Journal — this week alone, the Fox News anchor said, “Jill Biden is not a doctor, no. Maybe in the same sense Dr. Pepper is,” and on Wednesday, he attacked her again.

“We read her dissertation this week,” Carlson said. “Dr. Jill needs reading glasses, either that, or she’s borderline illiterate. There are typos everywhere, including in the first graph of the introduction. Dr. Jill can’t write, she can’t really think clearly, either.” He continued, “Part of the dissertation seems to be written in a foreign language using English words. They’re essentially pure nonsense like pig Latin or dogs barking. The whole thing is incredibly embarrassing. And not simply to poor illiterate Jill Biden, but to the college that considered this scholarship.” Carlson also came equipped with a “I’m not sexist, I’m just telling it like it is” defense, which usually (100 percent of the time) means you’re saying something sexist. “We call Dr. Jill’s husband dumb all the time,” he explained, with a sh*t-eating grin. “In fact, we’re going to go full feminist here and admit that Dr. Jill is a lot smarter than the man she married… So it’s not a sexism thing.”

Here’s the rant, if you dare.

That's DOCTOR Jill Biden To You! pic.twitter.com/szFTBZxI3o — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 17, 2020

It is a sexism thing, as Carlson has repeatedly referred to Sebastian Gorka — who is not a medical doctor, which Carlson (and Ben Shapiro, not a person you ever want to be aligned with) apparently thinks is the only kind of doctor — as Dr. Gorka.

