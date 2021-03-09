If you needed proof that Tucker Carlson is just a pre-teen schoolyard bully inhabiting an adult man’s body, might we direct you to this moment from his show last night

Carlson, who harbors an obsession with his competition over at CNN (his former employer), dedicated the closing minutes of his show to dragging CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter for … wearing shorts under the anchor desk. Apparently, the sight of Stelter’s undraped calf muscles — he did a tongue-in-cheek taping about the struggles of broadcasting during the coronavirus pandemic — so disturbed Carlson that he felt the need to make fun of Stelter on air.

“On Sunday, the dwarf king aired footage of himself—oh, his chief minion rather—wearing no pants,” Carlson said during the segment. “The footage shows the little media hall monitor—calves and thighs fully exposed—when he appeared for a television report on CNN. Your move, Chris Cuomo!”

Hannity to Tucker on Airing Brian Stelter’s Legs: Did You Have To Ruin My Life? pic.twitter.com/TOlkKMAdym — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index (@alexdatig) March 9, 2021

In case you were wondering what CNN host Cuomo and the name “dwarf king” are doing here, Carlson has been fascinated with — read: envious of — Cuomo’s physique, regularly deriding the TV personality for posting his workout routine on social media. “Dwarf king” is just one of the ridiculous, completely-reflective-of-Carlson’s-maturity-level nicknames the Fox News host has given CNN president Jeff Zucker over the years. It joins other humorless jabs like when Tucker called Stelter Zucker’s “house eunuch,” and sent the correspondent a box of jelly doughnuts as a prank a couple of years ago.

But it’s not just Carlson whose delicate sensibilities were offended by the sight of Stelter’s bare thighs. No, Sean Hannity was also, as he put it, “traumatized” by the image.

“OK, now you just traumatized me with Humpty Dumpty and I’m going to have that image seared into my memory for the rest of my life,” Hannity complained when Carlson asked for his thoughts. “Did you have to ruin my life? Ohhh, that is traumatic!”