Turns Out The San Francisco Man Stabbed By A Catcaller Is One Of The Sweetest Guys Ever

I’m swooning for San Francisco resident Ben Schwartz right now. Not only did he repeatedly defend his girlfriend against a catcaller, who later stabbed him for his chivalry, but he also once helped return a stolen bike after reading about it on Craigslist.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the catcaller attacked him on the night of November 15 after Schwartz demanded the unknown individual “please just stop”:

The man stabbed Schwartz nine times in the back, face, neck and arms, puncturing a lung, Saavedra said. She said gashes on his arms required about 60 stitches each, while the cuts to his back just missed his spinal cord. The suspect hopped into a nearby silver sedan and got away. Police are still searching for him.

The paper later realized Schwartz was the same man who helped one of their freelance photographers recover a stolen bike back in February.

“I’ve had friends get their cars broken into, smashed-in windows, stolen laptops, stolen cell phone — there’s nothing I can do a lot of those times,” Schwartz said in February. “But this way, it was easy. It was safe, and it got him his bike back. … I just wanted to do somebody a solid for once.”

The final cherry on top? One of the photos provided to SF Gate shows Schwartz recovering from his injuries with his cat. I think I’m in love (but don’t tell my girlfriend).

Source: San Francisco Chronicle & GoFundMe