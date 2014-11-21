Turns Out The San Francisco Man Stabbed By A Catcaller Is One Of The Sweetest Guys Ever

I’m swooning for San Francisco resident Ben Schwartz right now. Not only did he repeatedly defend his girlfriend against a catcaller, who later stabbed him for his chivalry, but he also once helped return a stolen bike after reading about it on Craigslist.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the catcaller attacked him on the night of November 15 after Schwartz demanded the unknown individual “please just stop”:
The man stabbed Schwartz nine times in the back, face, neck and arms, puncturing a lung, Saavedra said. She said gashes on his arms required about 60 stitches each, while the cuts to his back just missed his spinal cord.
The suspect hopped into a nearby silver sedan and got away. Police are still searching for him.
The paper later realized Schwartz was the same man who helped one of their freelance photographers recover a stolen bike back in February.
“I’ve had friends get their cars broken into, smashed-in windows, stolen laptops, stolen cell phone — there’s nothing I can do a lot of those times,” Schwartz said in February. “But this way, it was easy. It was safe, and it got him his bike back. … I just wanted to do somebody a solid for once.”
The final cherry on top? One of the photos provided to SF Gate shows Schwartz recovering from his injuries with his cat. I think I’m in love (but don’t tell my girlfriend).
Source: San Francisco Chronicle & GoFundMe
“Ben Schwartz, 31, was seriously injured Saturday morning while walking home from a gathering with his girlfriend and another friend, authorities said. Near the intersection of Larkin and Ellis streets at about 4:45 a.m.”
This sucks because it’s some sort of gangland initiation thing. I’ve run into it in the city and people get all offended when you tell them to stop cat calling. They’re just looking for a fight. Preemptive strike should be to stab cat callers.
Seen it too–guy was walking through on of the scummiest parts of the Tenderloin.
Lived at Market and Larkin for a year. Tenderloin at 5am?? DEATHWISH
Good for this guy and I hope he recovers quickly and well. But to the Uproxx writer: him defending his girlfriend wasn’t chivalry, it was common decency. We know this is true because chivalry is when you only help women because you view them as in need of help, but the person whose bike this guy helped recover was a man, not a woman. So a man helped another man: common decency, not chivalry. Chivalry is benevolent sexism which is still sexism. Common decency isn’t sexist like chivalry is. This guy is a good guy, not a chivalrous guy.
Not an excuse but it’s San Francisco. Methhead capitol of the northwest. Rule number one: don’t forget your wallet. Rule number two: never approach someone who’s coming after you and your girl; not unless your posse has your back.
