Twenty Great Reasons To Hate The Seahawks

On Thursday, we included 20 compelling reasons why you should hate the Washington Redskins. But just because you should hate the Redskins doesn’t mean you can’t also hate the Seattle Seahawks. Because there are many reasons to hate the Seahawks as well. There’s just so much hate to go around this time of year.
For example:
Pete Carroll is still a cheating asshole. “But he’s so exuberant and enthusiastic!” Fuck that. He’d still be at USC if he didn’t have sanctions to run away from. Can we just hurry up and get the point when Carroll and Jim Harbaugh gnaw each others’ faces off at midfield?
Your crowd is only loud because of your stadium. Seahawks fans love to be smug about how loud their stadium gets. “We caused an earthquake, you guys!” Congratulations, you got lucky because an architect designed you an awesome stadium that traps noise. Seattle fans certainly aren’t any louder or more passionate than anyone else. When I think loud, I think mumbly chain-smoking people who live in the forest.
They still whine about Super Bowl XL. A lot. Our resident Seattle fan, Matt Ufford, has long accepted that Seattle legitimately lost Super Bowl XL and has made peace with it. But Ufford is not most Seahawks fans. When the scab refs helped the Seahawks to a victory over the Packers this season, it wasn’t an uncommon occurrence to see a Seahawks fan claim that the NFL “owed” them for Super Bowl XL. First off, you didn’t even get screwed in Super Bowl XL. There were a few borderline calls, but the only demonstrably wrong call in that game that went against Seattle was a personal foul on Matt Hasselbeck that happened after he threw a killer interception in the fourth quarter. So a post-possession foul on your dickhead quarterback equates to be being screwed? Piss off. Also, no one “owes” you shit.
The Seahawks might not be in the playoffs without some helpful officiating. How ironic that a fan base that has spent seven years bitching endlessly about a couple calls in a Super Bowl immediately gets defensive when people suggest that their team might have gotten a break or three during regular season wins this season. Fucking hypocrites.
Golden Tate still refuses to admit that he shouldn’t have scored in the Fail Mary play. Because Golden Tate is an asshole.
Russell Wilson is not an underdog. Maybe he was around draft time, when concerns about his height caused him to slip a round or two after he should have been taken. But you know what? He was still a starting quarterback in the league in Week 1. As soon as he won the starting job, he ceased to be an underdog story. Stop harping about how short he is. He’s 5′ 11″. He’s taller than Doug Flutie. He’s not a fucking midget. So he lost a little money on his rookie contract. I think he’ll be all right in the long run.
Russell Wilson is not your friend. By all accounts, Russell Wilson is a nice enough guy. We know this because Russell Wilson is nice to the media and gives them good quotes. That’s why Peter King openly worships him. If you’re friendly and helpful to the media, they’ll let you get away with murder (see: Ray Lewis). So while Wilson is probably a nice guy, he might also be an asshole, too, but we’ll never know about it because the media has his back.
Richard Sherman got off on a technicality. Adderall might be a dumb thing to suspend someone over, but it’s still a banned substance that led to the suspensions of several other players this season. Sherman only got off because he pulled a Ryan Braun and got lucky because someone mishandled his urine sample. Also, Richard Sherman is kind of a dick. It helps him that his most notable episode of dickishness this year involved mocking Tom Brady, but it’s only a matter of time until he does it to someone people aren’t as eager to see trolled.
The 12th Man gets dumber every year. Every team has stupid customs and traditions. But at least they’re usually unique stupid things. The Seahawks just up and stole the name that Texas A&M used for its fan base and attached it to their own. And it’s not even a good name. Seattle residents often claim to be intelligent, clever people. Come up with your own shit then.
Their uniforms are hideous. Just grotesquely fucking ugly. And Seahawks fans are apparently super sensitive about it. Doug Farrar, the Seahawks fan who’s now in charge over at Yahoo! Sports Shutdown Corner, made a joke on Twitter about how the Steelers bumblebee throwbacks are the ugliest uniforms in the history of the league, which is true. I playfully responded that his Seahawks wear ugly uniforms every week. So what happened? The dude, who had been following me, immediately blocked me. Really? Seems a bit much.
Your pallor is extremely off-putting. Holy shit, you people are white. You shouldn’t be allowed to have Marshawn Lynch. Trade him to New Orleans at once.
Should’ve been the Scampi. When the franchise started, Seattle had a chance to choose a much better name for their football team, but instead elected to go with the sorry-ass Seahawks. We could have had the Scampi. It would have been great. You really dropped the ball on that one.
Paul Allen wants to sue everyone on the Internet. “WAHHHHHH YOU GUYS ARE VIOLATING ALL OF MY PATENTS! I HATE COMPETITION!” Paul Allen also used to own a controlling interest of Ticketmaster and no person has ever been involved with Ticketmaster without being evil.
Paul Allen’s teeth. You have $15 billion. How are your teeth allowed to be that gruesome?
The Seahawks brought back Terrell Owens in 2012. Oh hey, thanks for dredging up T.O. during the preseason. I know I was just dying to see him in a uniform one last time because he embarks on a career of high diving on reality shows.
The Seahawks once won their division at 7-9. Before this season, the NFC West had been a perennial joke for a long time. Most notably in 2010 when Seattle won the division with a record of 7-9. It ended up looking like less of an embarrassment for Seattle because they defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Saints a week later in the Wild Card round. Possibly because Seattle got to host a team that was four games ahead of them in the standings because of the way the playoffs are structured.
No one cares about your misery. Last year, Forbes named Seattle the second most miserable sports city in America. Awww, poor Seattle, can’t even win the misery contest. Here’s the thing about sports misery: no one who isn’t experiencing it with you gives a flying fuck. No one cares that your teams suck, except when it comes to getting wins over your sucky team. No one cares about your lack of championships, except when it comes time to laugh at you. No one cares that you lost the Sonics. Seattle already loves the Sounders more than it ever loved the Sonics. Fuck off with your self-loathing like I give a shit.
“The Killing”. That show is the worst. Perhaps it’s unfair to put that on Seattle. I don’t give a shit. That “The Killing” takes place in dreary, boring Seattle makes it all the more unwatchable.
The ’90s. Was that two decades ago? Guess that was the last time anyone gave a shit about Seattle. And while Seattle can take credit for Nirvana and Soundgarden, they must also accept blame for the legion of shitty copycats who followed, as well as the many other horrible facets (musical and fashion) of the grunge era.
Enough with the goddamn fish market. Look at you, you got some seafood for sale. I only know because I have to see it every time a Seahawks home game is telecast. You know who else has a fish market? EVERY OTHER FUCKING CITY LOCATED NEAR WATER. There’s nothing special about Seattle. Thanks for the chain store coffee and the depressing music. Think I’m set for another 20 years.
CANDLEBOX. That is all.
Every time they play the extended version of “Far Behind” on the radio, I want to rip my ears off. I’m far happier now that my iPod isn’t broken anymore though, so there’s that.
I call BS Burnsy, you know you loved it back in ’94
I blame Seattle for Collective Soul, even though they from Stockbridge, Georgia, which I will assume is a neighborhood in Seattle.
Oh here we mutha fuckin GO!
/sips Tully’s
//informs hot hipster lesbian that “McDreamy” bought Tully’s
///gets cursed out
Seriously, is there a weirder thing than the guy from Can’t buy me love buying a crappy regional coffee brand?
The Soccer Moms are SPLOOGING themselves over “Grey’s Anatomy” brand coffee now.
/Loverboy or GTFO!
Ugh, Soccer Suburb Moms are the worst.
We dont want Lynch – we are still pissed that he went BEAST MODE on us during said playoff game. Send him to Cleveland.
It’s too damn hilly. Always feels like you’re going uphill. White Center is a misleading name.
Rat City is a better name for it.
I blew out my manual transmission with 16K miles on it trying to go up James Ave in the rain. No one told me it was like goddamn San Francisco!
white center has a tremendous michoacan mexican restaurant though.
:D You kno where I’m from. Fuck yeah!!! West Seattle. Yeah theres alot of hills here. I love my city tho.
(see: Ray Lewis)
That’s gold, Jerry, gold!
Paul Allen’s teeth will haunt me more than the red band trailer of “Evil Dead” I just watched. [www.youtube.com]
Tell me Paul Allen doesn’t have “methmouth”.
(another hallmark of the wonderful residents of Seattle…)
Seattle: the origin of Coach Jim Zorn and also because of Seattle we have all been subjected to Courtney Love’s exposed netheryaya
When I was a teen I went to an event at a roller skating rink and Jim Zorn was there. Nice guy, couldn’t shoot the moon for shit.
There’s a lot I disagree with here (the uniforms are great, for example), but…
Enough with the goddamn fish market.
It’s really true.
I’m agreeing with them being allowed to take credit for Nirvana, but only because I hate Nirvana. This fuels my disgust with the city even more
Thoughts on the 12th man thing? Seems like an entire stadium’s worth of super-fan characters.
We all hate the never ending shots of the fish market and 20 year old grunge songs they use for the cut-ins, too. There’s a thousand other shots they could use but they choose not to.
I like the Pike’s Place honey sticks and jams, probably not the most hygenic taste testing grounds though.
@ Chazz, the majority of people who actually go to the games all come from the outlying areas, and are normally not welcome in the city, save for ‘Hawks games.
dude you think we like that shit? only faggots and tourists go to pikes place.
Says the guy who loves cardigans.
/ducks
Ok Ok, I was being sarcastic about the NFL “owing” us for SBXL…..
neither that nor your atari Tshirt are sarcastic. STFU
I hate that I can’t wear my Atari tshirts anymore. I LOVE Atari.
They chose the Seahawks because the animal’s eating habits closely mirror that of Paul Allen’s. At least I’m assuming they do with the fucking teeth he stole from Danny Devito’s Penguin.
Ha!
As a Seattleite, I would just like to make it clear that we also hate the never-ending shots of the fish market.
Absolutely.
Ditto. There’s a place a few doors down that sells just as fresh fish at a better price.
Not enough Starbucks hate. It’s PK’s favorite coffee place, for Tebow’s sake! We could do a whole post on Starbucks alone!
We hate Starbucks too, but if it weren’t them it’d be some other asshole coffee company, so….stop drinking so much fucking coffee, everyone else.
Have you ever tried to park anywhere in the city parts of seattle? Parking brake or no, your car is going to fall into the sound, after rolling down a hill. Also, my car got towed there once because someone had erased the crosswalk from the street and I had parked across it, in what was labeled as a legal parking spot. Assholes.
They’re putting boots on them now. Make sure you bring the Jaws of Life with you if you plan on parking on the weekends.
When ya done with that, I’ve got something up here ya can bite on!
As a CT transplant, let me bitch:
-your passive-aggression (I once got told to be “nicer” since i was too abrasive. I’m sorry, but eat a dick. Strong Island molded my shit!)
-The Political Correctness. Don’t be suprised if there are protests funded by the rich-ass “tribes” (not mentioning any names, but if you’re 1/32nd 1st Nation, have a good lawyer, you get a casino. Look it up) about the Redskins logo. Isn’t the Seahawk logo considered a sacred totem?
-I’ve come to terms with Pete! Carroll! letting Curtis Martin go to the LOLJets (damn Poison Pill), but he already got punished this season for violating rules during… MINI CAMP!!!!
-2009 LIME GREEN JERSEYS!!! Holy shit Jim Mora! Are you color blind?!?!
-We’re still not sure if Russell Wilson is black, mixed, some type of native american or what. But apparently he has “good hair”. /RAYCESS
-Fans who call him “RW3”. Be original people. It’s bad enough the Read Option got jacked.
-Clipboard Jesus
-The Mariners are assholes who hate their fans, as well as other competing sports fans.
-Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens. Assholes who belong together.
And finally…
-TAIMA THE HAWK ISN’T EVEN AN OSPREY!!!! She’s an African Augur!
/Bong rip
//Go Hawks!
Hey I resent that you bastard!
– Bitching about not being respected (Win and they’ll care)
– The refs are against us
– Retired Walter Jones’s number DURING A TWO MINUTE WARNING. NOT HALFTIME, A FUCKING TV TIMEOUT!
/Charlie Whitehurst is the worst.
/Go Hawks!
It would do you gentlemen well to not slander Whitehurst of Nazareth. He will smite you all the way from San Diego.
I am suprised that the Seahawks are actually getting some calls and not continuously jobbed, but i thought Mike Carey was passing kidney stones towards the end of the 4th quarter of the Bears game. I haven’t seen this kind of “What fresh hell is this?” amazement among a fanbase since the 2001 Patriots, and it’s actually fun to watch.
Seahawk’s games get some of the worst refs and the calls balance out most of the time but it still ruins the flow of the game. That Rams game was an abortion.
We are so white here that we changed King County to represent MLK.
Saying you are a Republican is comparable to saying you like to club seals (which I do) and hate women.
i exclusively use DangeRuss
It is an absolute fact that Carroll had LESS THAN ZERO personnel control over the Patriots; if anything, Pete wanted Curtis Martin to stay, and Bob Kraft traded him out of spite.
@JJJJS i see that now, but i was too clouded by teenage hormonal RAGE! If Parcells didn’t have control over the groceries (and Bob Kraft’s vodka), then Pete! Carroll! had no control over the damn EBT card. Hell, we see where Terry Glenn is now. He flat out looked at Pete as he was telling him to call the TO, and ran the play. Pete couldve cut his ass if had that power, and that’s why he was finally cut when Bill B came in (and Terry gave that idiotic interview about not playing if “hurt”).
/Pats fan since 1994
//Still bitter
Every hipster I have ever met has told me that either Seattle, Portland, or Williamsburg was their Mecca. Fuck you very much for that.
Portland is the hipster mecca, Seattle doesn’t even come close.
That’s kind of awful because I can spend about 4 seconds in Williamsburg before I want to punch just about everyone I see. The food is excellent though.
yep, fuck those people. seattle is worse because of them.
Don’t forget Austin. They’ve got just as many hipsters per capita as Williamsburg or Portland, easily.
Cambridge, MA and Brooklyn, NY have pretty high hipster populations. My jeans get skinnier whenever I’m there.
On the way to Anchorage touched down there. Someone asked me at the airport bar where I was from. I replied Texas. The dude immediately went into how Seattle weather is the worst. TRY AUGUST WITH 100% HUMIDITY AND 100 TEMPS ASSHOLE.
Peter King disagrees with you.
That’s why we play the game, in Wichita.
He’s also welcome to try below-zero and ice everywhere in WI and MN
I have a feeling that Sill is getting the banhammer specifically for this post…
I am really tempted to test the Gay Mafia Gods, but I would also like to be able to post on Saturday
Not going near any of this except to say that a certain moderator of a certain football blog who supports a certain team might be a little thin-skinned with a slight predilection toward overreaction. MAYBE
He is very, very, very sensitive about his clothes, his city, and his Seahawks. NO ONE DENIES THIS.
Sill, don’t say that about Ape.
Reason #21: Brian Bosworth once played for the Seahawks
Brian Bosworth was the original Troll Genius.
Before the first game of the season, versus the Denver Broncos, Bosworth trash talked Denver quarterback John Elway. 10,000 Denver fans wore $15 T-shirts reading “BAN THE BOZ”, but did not know that Bosworth’s company manufactured the shirts.
There is no such fucking thing as a Sea Hawk. assholes.
Taima the African Augur would like a word with you.
At least we are not a flaming tack.
It’s a Native American term for the osprey; if anything, Seahawks mean “Bird God.”
Shouldn’t the Redskins be fearing a smiting?
I will say this- BEEF MOE plays for Seattle and I used to play pop warner with that nigga so I can’t hate on the seahawks
That’s pretty awesome.
But did he have a grill?
I assume there wasn’t an Applebees around your neighborhood growing up. How did Marshawn ever survive?
“your color is extremely off-putting”: why is the color of the fans skin a reason to hate a team????? kind of like saying you hate D.C. because the majority of the city is black.
It’s a play on the fact that it rains all the time and there’s no sun ever so the people are especially pale so OH FUCK IT IF YOU DIDN’T GET IT YOU’RE NOT GOING TO
Actually, the word he used is PALLOR, not color. So your use of quotation marks is invalid. And pallor, in its medical use, denotes a lack of any color, particularly in the face. So our author purposely used the word “pallor” to imply at seattleites are SO pale as to appear sickly and/or to look like they’re trying to resemble fucking Twilight vampires.
i see your point… but i’ve read his previous articles always slamming white people, so i would bet thats what he meant.
color blind society please.
What message board linked you to KSK? We should send them a gift basket for increasing the site traffic and page views no matter how fucking retarded the new visitors are.
Also, “Oh no!!!! Poor white people! They’ve only been on top of the world for centuries!”
Come on dude, this site doesn’t have a racial agenda.
this site’s racial agenda is making fun of people from boston for being racist. also occasionally acting like racists for various purposes.
Ahem… see exhibit, “CHUH CHUH!!!”
F.’s first post on KSK recently:
“How is Tomlin not on this list? Horrible clock and game manager…. stupid challenges….can’t motivate his team to beat the cellar dwellers…. lack of foresight in having a capable backup QB when you have a starter who is always going to be injured at some point. that he still has a job is amazing… he must have blackmail photos of Rooney.”
Ape was pulling most of that list out of his ass, but he’s right about our epic paleness (and the fish-throwing and a few other things). I like pale chicks, though, so it’s no big deal.
Oh, for Christ’s sake, this white power guy is starting to piss me off.
This is a comedy site. This is not the NY Times editoeial page. Grow a sense of humor or GTFO!
Odd to see a man who uses the term “faggot” complain about racism.
Fun Fact: Former Congressman Steve Largent once killed a Denver Bronco as a retalitory hit. Dick Cheney doesn’t see a problem with this.
RIP Mike Harden…
Yup! Mike Harden.
For those who don’t want to google
[www.youtube.com]
Go find a video of Rep. Steve Largent’s response to Clinton’s 1999 State of the Union address.
“Let me tell you a bit about myself. I grew up in Oklahoma and was born in the very district I’m now proud to represent. I was raised in a broken home and thanks to my mom, I stayed in school, stayed out of most trouble and went to college. I married my high school sweetheart, Terry, a cheerleader! And, for the next 14 years, I got to live every boy’s dream – playing in the National Football League for the Seattle Seahawks.
The shit eating grin where he tells us he married the cheerleader is priceless.
I wonder if Mrs. Largent like anal.
Also the hit that instigated that retribution Harden broke his jaw.
I’m not a hawks fan at all; but if your going to bring up ‘the Killing’ I’d like to counter with ‘Fraizer’ the only good sitcom spinoff ever
The smugness of the main characters of that show perfectly encapsulates Seattle. That is NOT a compliment.
As a Seattle positive I bring up Dark Angel. It was a terrible show, but at least it had the good sense to put Jessica Alba in tight leather.
FRAZIER IS AMAZING I WILL BROOK NO ARGUMENT.
and yes, that perfectly sums up the smugness. also how fetishistically we live our lives.
I am confused, who is this “Frazier” person? Are you talking about “Frasier?”
I think it’s Fraser, Colorado…. a lot of people talk about it.
Frazier is the guy who beat Ali
I’m old and even I know Frasier sucked.
Reason #22: Warren Moon on the radio broadcasts. Dude, color analysts are supposed to do more than just repeat what the play-by-play guy just said. Bring some insight, or go back to baking cookies. (By the way, your cookies sucked.)
Everyone in Seattle automatically hates you when you say you live in LA, more so than the residents of San Francisco. “How can you live there? It’s so expensive. The people are so loud. It’s so shallow. GAH THE SUN.”
Well jerks, Seattle is just expensive. Sorry LA it’s not as homogenized as the white milk in your no-foam latte, it’s hardly shallow and the sun rules, you moss-covered, salmon-eating SOUNDERS FANS. THAT’S RIGHT. EVEN THE TEAM YOU LOVE THE MOST AND NEVER SHUT UP CANNOT MATCH THE GALAXY’S LAST TWO CHAMPIONSHIPS.
Wait, what site am I at?
SocFlaWa? On KSK? LET’S DO THIS!!
/cracks knuckles
OH HELL NAWWW! YOU GON’ JAIL NOW! YOU GON’ JAIL NOW!
//Busdriver Uppercut
About twenty typos in that comment, which is why I shouldn’t be allowed near the keyboard when agitated (which is always).
WHY CAN’T ARSENAL HOLD ON TO THEIR TALENT
WHEN WILL MOURINHO FINALLY LEAVE FOR PSG???
We hate Californians because they came up here an drove up all the property values. You used to be able to buy a house with a waterview for a buck-fifty.
PLEASE LET SAINTS STAY UP TOP-FLIGHT FOOTBALL BELONGS IN SO’TON
CHELSEA LOST TO QPR! FIRE RAFA NOW!!
Goddammit, we’re about to hear all about how what we all love is not football, but is really AMERICAN football….
Sarah started it!
dude fuck you for even caring about the mls. the sounders are quite possibly the most horrible thing ever to happen to seattle. their fans are all from bainbridge and kent and bellevue and woodinville and they suck and it is lame.
“Hey man, I don’t know much about soccer, but I think you just traded Mandy Patinkin for a town in California.”
/Happy Endings-ed
West Coast Flame War!
The only reason I hate Seattle is because I spent a night in Portland once. I know, completely different states and everything, but try explaining that to a young… fuck it I’m not typing out my long-ass name.
I will say that a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers talking about the whiteness of the Seahawks fanbase is kinda like the pillow calling the marshmallow white.
That said, like many of the other Seattlites I would love nothing more than to banish the throwing fish and grunge music from any and all national broadcasts. The crowd of slack-jawed tourists who always surround that stand are basically the lowest form of life imaginable.
I thought part of the hatred towards Steeler fans was that we are EVERYWHERE, which would include large portions of non-white areas and invalidate your argument.
pittsburgh is NOT white like seattle. i have lived in both and seattle is so fucking white. it is the whitest. we are so fucking repulsively white.
also: seattle is like the capitol of soft racism.
Global capitol? Because if that’s what you mean, it is definitely any city in Japan.
“Soft racism…”?!? What is that, like passively being an asshole?
Oh shit, I could go for some orange roughy, not even joking.
Real name of that fish: slimehead.
They thought that name wouldn’t go over commercially (for some reason) and did a rapeseed-style change when they started catching them.
Just like the Patagonian toothfish being renamed Chilean Sea Bass.
They’ll all be gone in 20 years thanks to that marketing gimmick so get them while you can!
Slime Head maybe a good porn name though.
Most of these seem like they’re based either on media perceptions or outdated regional stereotypes, but im glad were finally noteworthy enough to earn our very own hate post.
THAT is the KSK spirit!
As far as I’m concerned the whole Pacific Northwest is one giant vinegar vag wash. If you have an Apple logo and a sticker that says “My other car is a bike” on your automobile I hate you so hard.
Typically the car is a hybrid or electric abomination with an HRC sticker, and LOTS of Obama/Clinton/Dem stickers.
/Not trying to PoFlaWa
I fucking hate Prius’s. Hyper-miling in the left lane during rush hour.
Why are our streets worse than a third world nation.
Lopez Island, WTF is with those Globe flags? Yeah, you are really part of the world on a remote island in the Pacific Northwest.
Every show or movie about Seattle in the last 20 years was shot in Vancouver except for Safety Not Guaranteed.
every single prius i drive behind is either the slowest motherfucker who refuses to get over in the history of time, OR they are the biggest and wanton speeder/reckless driver/ignorer of lanes/turn signals etc
Practically every TV show set in San Francisco is also shot in Vancouver. Those canucks will work for nothing
I have no rooting interest either way in regards to the Seahawks, but damn, they DID get jobbed in the Super Bowl. I encourage them to never shut up about it.
Also, as far as Pike Place goes, the macaroni and cheese at Beecher’s more than makes up for that goddamn fish market.
Not clear whether this is an anti-‘Hawk board or an anti-Seattle board, but I can go either way.
21. The corners that the announcers cream over (Sherman and that other Dude) hold on EVERY SINGLE FREAKIN’ PLAY, and then whine like babies (or NBA players) when they get called on it maybe 10% of the time.
22. It rains every day from November until the end of May – I’ve been there enough times to know that NO ONE DENIES THIS!
23. If you travel 30 minutes east of the city limits, you are in Appalachia. Those are the fans who believed that Tavaris Jackson “proved” that Blacks can’t play QB (they probably think Wilson is an Eskimo).
See: Mr. Hands, the documentary Zoo, or just “Boeing executive killed from perforated colon after sex with horse.”
Ugh, I cannot believe I’m admitted his, but I saw that video when it circled the internet way back when. (Mr. Beaks of AICN passed it along to me.) Some things you cannot unhear.
*admitting this
ah yes, two guys one horse.
hey personally i loved tavaris jackson.
Mr. Hands can NOT be unseen.
I’m pretty sure that you can find some freaks 30 minutes from any big city.
Paul Allen has his own page in ‘The Big Book of British Smiles’.
Why must you turn this into a house of lies!
The obligatory visual:
I love that they did it as “The Big Book of OF British Smiles”
Don’t forget hippie infestations.
[www.southparkstudios.com]
All the hippies in Freemont have been replaced by douche-bag bros and hipsters.
I’d just like to point put that Seattle stole their team’s name from a long defunct Miami football team.
[en.wikipedia.org]
/Would probably end up winning more titles than the Dolphins had they not folded.
//Cries..
The Wizards should have been named the Seadogs. That is what the fans voted for.
There’s not a lot of imagination in Seattle.
I assure you – the “Seahawks” moniker was only adopted by a narrow voting margin over “Lesser Spotted Twats”.
Doesnt Twilight take place in Seattle? FUCK YOU SEATTLE!
Forks. No one lives out there.
This should be #1
“Twilight” doesn’t but “50 Shades of Grey” does. Overwhelming #1 IMO.
I’ve only ever been to the city we’re discussing once, way back in the day.
It really did rain the whole time, my dad had to shell out a $20 bribe to get us into the Space Needle (which was fairly righteous bucks back then) and we couldn’t figure out how to get back to the Marriott even though you could see the damn sign from everywhere.
I hear Olympia’s nice.
having lived in seattle for a long time and now living in olympia, i can tell you that it is only nice if you are into never eating out or going to a location that does not feature stinky people.
Haha, Olympia, you hippie.
First, we have the best fucking uniforms in the league. suck my grey on grey dick
Second, we legitimately lost XL
Third, middle finger attitude – fuck all y’all b/c we have the 2nd youngest defense in the league and we are going to shit down your throats for the next 5-10 years.
Dont you just love when some mouth breathing dipshit takes this website waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay too fucking seriously?
meh, DangeRuss is just trolling or drunk. He’s been on the site before, but also, a long-suffering Seahawks fan.
i like to wake up at 5am and get too amped. what can i say. ksk inspires me and makes me want to attack the day. and other ppl on da web.
That defense won’t be around for 5-10 years, ever hear of a salary cap? Imagine keeping Thomas, Sherman, Chancellor, etc who will all want to get PAID.
The real reason why the whole State of Washington blows:
[www.seattlepi.com]
Ladies and Gentlemen, that is all.
What? You didn’t like the DC sniper?
@ RWN – Malvo and Muhammad played Hoops at the Y in Bellingham. Muhammad called Malvo “shooter” as a nickname.
Also, Seattle makes Portland look cool…fucking hipsters
its actually the reverse. PDX has MUCH worse hipsters than Seattle.
^ I see your bias, sir, and I do not appreciate your snarky tone
BUT… Portland has strippers, more per capita than any other city. Seattle’s gentlemen establishments keep on getting shut down due to the mafia or prostitution (see: Deja Vue).
No drink no touch. Go outside the city for that stuff.
…let’s not gloss over this whole stripper thing. I’m seeing things in a whole new light now.
Portland INVENTED the fucking strip club as we know it! Also, you can’t even drink a beer in a Seattle strip club. That being said, fuck PDX & go Seahawks.
The contingent representing the city we’re discussing seems to have an ongoing disagreement with the rules of grammar.
Ufford must be spinning in his grave to share a team with these abusers of English.
You are a butt-wipe. Still, I find you amusing.
yer retarded
See? Progress! Proper hyphenation and everything!
What I really love is when someone who uses the word “Nazi” in any context other than “Fuck every ___ ever” comes up with “yer retarded” in response to being called out for their poor grammar.
You, sir, are the living embodiment of the fact that irony will never die.
/slow clap
Wearer of many masks, owner of nil static identities.
like rain on yer wedding day.
What if it were that simple?
Primo Levi once said, “Shame is the limit test of man. Where there is no shame, there is no [hu]man[ity].” I paraphrase of course.
Are we not men? We are devo.
Dear new people: please don’t mess with Sill Bimmons.
I’ve never seen a picture of Paul Allen. Meep. Does he only eat live fish and call the stadium ‘his precious’?
You can check out the “Paul Allen: Eccentric Billionaire” tag
[kissingsuzykolber.uproxx.com]
Is this thread turning into a flame war, because if so then KILL, BURN, MAIM.
I like your new avatar
¿U R GHEY and YER TEEM SUX!
[bite-prod.s3.amazonaws.com]
Also:
[www.youtube.com]
I’ve used it before for Tebowmas, but I went back to it after Sanchez’s performance against Tennessee. I’m sticking with it until Nacho no longer is a Jet.
“He gives the Jets the best chance to win,”
/ducks
2 More Things!!!
-I’m not a fan of saying “The Clink”, it’s too close to The Linc/k, and makes me think of batteries and a sad walrus. Either stick with Seahawks Stadium, or Qwest Field!
-BEER CUPS! How DARE you! Who are you to charge seperate size-based prices for THE SAME GODDAMN SIZED BEERS?!??!
–
That is so last year with the beer. Century Link is a horrible name. Still call it Qwest.
7-9! 7-9! 7-9! Legion of Boom!
/I warned you RWN, you gotta come ready with the calloused skin
//Go Hawks
///I orgasmed during the Beastquake
Legion of boom is pretty queer.
Legion of Boom is the queerest. We might as well have named the defensive backfield
“Genderqueering”
“M to F to M to F to MF”
“Dworkin’s destroyahs”
“All sex is rape”
or perhaps
“The personal is political”
How about “Backdoor Explosion!”
No, that doesn’t hit the right “I’m exploring my identity and reject static gender roles as well as the binaries that they perpetuate” note. And that note is not only the brownest note, it’s the queerest.
Right-wing-Nazi is super queer, but… what were we talking about? I got lost in your shitty name.
It brings a tear to my eye to see so much hate directed at my beloved Seahawks. I have always said hate is how you know that you’re doing it right. They wouldn’t hate if they weren’t scurred.
I love you guys, it truly is a glorious time to be a Seahawks fan.
Aside from Mora it has been great to be a Hox fan for over a decade.
The best decade in our history. I feel bad for the fanbases that have it worse than us, but shit does it feel good to play the spoiler.
…and a sad time to be a Bear. Cheering for the Seahawks if only due how impressed they took it to us in overtime win at Soldier Field.
/Wishes he could post fucking pic of teddy bear with head cut off
Seconded! I’m also stealing DangerRuss & will be pretending I made it up at my viewing party this Sunday.
The hilarious part is DangeRuss is Russell’s twitter handle.
Dakota DangeRuss would also be a great stripper name.
Serious question… WHERE’S PIRATE SLOTH?!?!?!
Either he got in a fight with Mr. 8 Rings or is deliriously drunk awaiting Sunday.
I’m right here. Surprisingly enough, my IT Dept decided to allow Uproxx thru the network this week.
Dick jokes will abound until I get in trouble.
Seattle’s uniforms are dope son.
[kissingsuzykolber.uproxx.com]
Ralph Wiggum Seattle Superfan
My teams breathe smells like banned such substances
*facepalm!
Is that from a Chinese jersey wholesaler website?
I went to troll my office today as all of the coworker 49ers fans have been talking shit all fucking week about jumping on the Redskins bandwagon, joining teams with a lone Redskins fan.
Not a single one of them wore any Redskins gear today, not even that lone Skins fan.
I am disappoint
Probably the dumbest article ive ever read on the internet.
And you still graced it with your comment. Compelling AND rich.
So compelling AND rich that i couldnt keep it to myself. The internet must know.