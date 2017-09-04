The ‘Twin Peaks’ Finale Was Pure David Lynch And It Left People Looking For Countless Answers

#Twin Peaks
Managing Editor, Trending
09.04.17

Showtime

WARNING: Spoilers for the Twin Peaks finale ahead.

So we’ve come to the end of the 2017 revival event series for David Lynch and Mark Frost’s Twin Peaks. As was expected by most fans of Lynch, the conclusion offered very few answers regarding the events of the series, the evils of The Black Lodge, and just how it is all of it was tied together. After being off the air for nearly three decades, Twin Peaks ended on a cliffhanger once again and has no plans for another return according to Deadline:

“It was always intended to be one season,” Showtime president and CEO David Nevins told Deadline at the Showtime TCA party. “A lot of people are speculating but there’s been zero contemplation, zero discussions other than fans asking me about it.”

For most who probably were just introduced to the world of Dale Cooper and Twin Peaks, the series was confusing and its ending one of those divisive endings that make you scratch your head. Some on Twitter mentioned The Sopranos finale as a good comparison, but those who were familiar are aware that this was just David Lynch doing his thing. The show is an experience, with some moments that are meant to be interpreted different ways and others that are just there to elicit certain reactions. And no matter how you decide to view the series, you’re locked in for a ride that is out of your control and only goes where David Lynch wants it to. For every disappointment, there was double the amount of satisfaction throughout the rest of the series.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twin Peaks
TAGSdavid lynchKYLE MACLACHLANSHOWTIMETWIN PEAKS

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP