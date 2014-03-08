Twin Sisters Get Surgery To Look Even More Alike And It Gets Truly Insane From There

Remember in grade school when you would see twins and they had the same matching clothes on? Yeah, well, these two sisters are kind of like that, except for OH MY GOD, NO! Via News.com.au:

Anna and Lucy DeCinque, 28-year-olds from Perth, Western Australia, have reportedly spent more than $200,000 to ensure they look identical. The former Mt Lawley Senior High School students have had breast implants, lip enhancements and tattooed eyebrows. They also undergo weekly skin peels and infra-red sauna treatments, ensure they have the same diets, exercise routines and wear the same clothes and shoes.

So, they were born identical, but then spent $200,000 to make themselves look more identical by getting the worst surgeries you can imagine? It’s not the craziest thing I have ever heard but…

And, yes, they have the same boyfriend. “We’re dating one boy at the moment,” Anna told the New York Post. “There are three people in our relationship. We’re sharing.” Lucy added swiftly: “It’s not really weird to us,” added Lucy. “We have one boyfriend and all of us share the same bed … We have the same taste in everything, so obviously we’re going to like the same boy, too.” “We’re all together when we have sex, and if we like the same guy, so be it.”

GAH! That’s your sister! They share everything from a phone, a car, a bed, a home, and their facebook account? Yeesh. Okay, this is all crazy, but sharing a phone? Come on! I understand the having sex with your sister part, but sharing a phone? That’s just wrong.

