Twin Sisters Get Surgery To Look Even More Alike And It Gets Truly Insane From There

Remember in grade school when you would see twins and they had the same matching clothes on? Yeah, well, these two sisters are kind of like that, except for OH MY GOD, NO! Via News.com.au:
Anna and Lucy DeCinque, 28-year-olds from Perth, Western Australia, have reportedly spent more than $200,000 to ensure they look identical.
The former Mt Lawley Senior High School students have had breast implants, lip enhancements and tattooed eyebrows. They also undergo weekly skin peels and infra-red sauna treatments, ensure they have the same diets, exercise routines and wear the same clothes and shoes.
So, they were born identical, but then spent $200,000 to make themselves look more identical by getting the worst surgeries you can imagine? It’s not the craziest thing I have ever heard but…
And, yes, they have the same boyfriend.
“We’re dating one boy at the moment,” Anna told the New York Post.
“There are three people in our relationship. We’re sharing.”
Lucy added swiftly: “It’s not really weird to us,” added Lucy. “We have one boyfriend and all of us share the same bed … We have the same taste in everything, so obviously we’re going to like the same boy, too.”
“We’re all together when we have sex, and if we like the same guy, so be it.”
GAH! That’s your sister! They share everything from a phone, a car, a bed, a home, and their facebook account? Yeesh. Okay, this is all crazy, but sharing a phone? Come on! I understand the having sex with your sister part, but sharing a phone? That’s just wrong.
This story is perfect example of how no porno-themed fantasy is ever as fun in real life.
Also, the one on the left reminds me of the Saw movies mask.
So which one is going to end up dead?
Ummm. They’re 28 and the only identifier the author has is where they attended high school? Can we assume they’ve spend the last 10 years having surgery and having sex with each other? Yeesh.
Why do people like this always have more money than brains?
I live in Dianella and have seen these crazy broads a bunch of times at the Galleria and Dogswamp! They’re local “celebrities” and I freaked the fuck out the first time I saw them!
Yeah, I have seen them too, and ended up following them around the shopping centre because I didn’t believe my eyes.
My main question is where the hell do they get $200,000?
this is the story you show to people that think it’s cute to dress their twin alike.
So if one gets disfigured in a car accident, bad botox reaction, or you know, burn scars or whatever, I guess that money would be wasted then.
I’d like them to spend another few thousand to ensure they can’t reproduce. I’d donate.
The scariest thing i heard about this was that their father is a plastic surgeon and performed all the surgeries himself