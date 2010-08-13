Twitter Movie and Ebay Movie Look Better Than The Social Network

Entertainment Editor
08.13.10

Picture unrelated.

You’ve probably already seen The first, my favorite so far, is Barely Digital‘s take on a Twitter movie, with awesome dialogue like, “I need to create a way to blog that is as random and incoherent as writing on a bathroom wall.”  The fake tweets at the beginning alone are worth the watch, but then the dialogue throughout the rest of it had me laughing, too.  One of the best videos I’ve seen lately, along with the Inception ice cream truck.

The second video (Ebay parody The Auction Site) is by DrCoolSex and is included, if for no other reason, so I can tag a post “DRCOOLSEX”.  Delicious.

[Videos via TechCrunch and TheNextWeb, banner pic via TheOwlsContinueTheChase]

