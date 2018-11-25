Twitter Helped Reunite Two Friends Who Hadn’t Seen Each Other In 12 Years

Facebook may be getting the lion’s share of the bad social media press these days, but there’s a not a lot to like about Twitter in 2018 either. From widespread bullying to an infestation of actual Nazis, it’s easy to forget that the service can actually be used for good. Case in point: It helped reunite two friends who hadn’t seen in each other in 12 years. And the whole ordeal took less than 12 hours.

It began in the wee hours of Friday night, when a Mississippian named Brianna, handle @BriannaCry, posted a picture of her from 12 years back, sitting with a girl. She said the two met while the former was vacationing in Hawaii, that they became “bestfriends for that night,” and that, alas, she hadn’t seen her since. She asked Twitter to help in facilitating a reunion.

Brianna’s request was retweeted 20,000 times and, a mere half a day later, success! One @Heii_Tree — named Heidi, as per a Daily Mail investigation. In the tweet, Heidi posted a picture of her from what looks like the same time, wearing the same shirt.

