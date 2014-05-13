Two Billionaire Best Friends Got Into A Street Brawl Over Miranda Kerr

Everything’s better in Australia. One moment you’re out for a pleasant stroll, minding your business, listening to your Crowded House CD. The next, you’re watching two billionaire best friends get into a STREET BRAWL involving one of the sexiest women alive. The Land Down Under knows what’s up.
Australian media mogul James Packer found himself in a street fight with close pal David Gyngell, the chairman of Nine Entertainment Co., on May 4 in Sydney outside his home.
Packer split from wife Erica Baxter in September 2013 after six years of marriage and [since December, he’s been] romantically linked to the 31-year-old supermodel months after her separation from husband Orlando Bloom.
The altercation with Gyngell was allegedly about Packer’s treatment toward his estranged wife, with whom he shares three children. (Via)
This sort of spontaneous kerfuffle isn’t out of the ordinary in Australia. Sam Worthington has been known to headbutt babies if his McDonald’s pancakes don’t have enough syrup on them.
It really had nothing to do with Miranda Kerr. Click bait, and I fell for it.
Seconded. Bad form, Josh old boy. Harrumph.
Well, maybe part of that “treatment” is Packer’s relationship with Kerr.
Next thing I know they’re going to have me clicking for a chance at winning some great prizes.
Kurp’d.
Translated for those who don’t understand Guy: Gyngell has had the hots for Packer’s ex-wife for a long, LONG time. Packer doesn’t give his ex-wife as much money as Gyngell thinks he should, Gyngell is too much of a gyngell to actually hit on her, so he takes out his frustration on his best friend.
I don’t know if this is relevant but if I were single, I’d kick my best friend right in the nuts for a night with Miranda Kerr and he would understand because he’d be thinking about kicking me in mine.
A supermodel dating a billionaire!? Now I’ve seen everything!
Miranda Kerr!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
And somewhere Orlando Bloom clutches a blond wig as he curls into a fetal position and weeps.
Let’s face it. We would all beat the shit out of our best friends if it gets us even one step closer to banging Miranda Kerr
Awwww, how cute; billionaires roll around and pretend to fight just like us common folk.