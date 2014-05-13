Two Billionaire Best Friends Got Into A Street Brawl Over Miranda Kerr

Everything’s better in Australia. One moment you’re out for a pleasant stroll, minding your business, listening to your Crowded House CD. The next, you’re watching two billionaire best friends get into a STREET BRAWL involving one of the sexiest women alive. The Land Down Under knows what’s up.

Australian media mogul James Packer found himself in a street fight with close pal David Gyngell, the chairman of Nine Entertainment Co., on May 4 in Sydney outside his home.

Packer split from wife Erica Baxter in September 2013 after six years of marriage and [since December, he’s been] romantically linked to the 31-year-old supermodel months after her separation from husband Orlando Bloom.

The altercation with Gyngell was allegedly about Packer’s treatment toward his estranged wife, with whom he shares three children. (Via)