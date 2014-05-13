Two Billionaire Best Friends Got Into A Street Brawl Over Miranda Kerr

Everything’s better in Australia. One moment you’re out for a pleasant stroll, minding your business, listening to your Crowded House CD. The next, you’re watching two billionaire best friends get into a STREET BRAWL involving one of the sexiest women alive. The Land Down Under knows what’s up.

Australian media mogul James Packer found himself in a street fight with close pal David Gyngell, the chairman of Nine Entertainment Co., on May 4 in Sydney outside his home.

Packer split from wife Erica Baxter in September 2013 after six years of marriage and [since December, he’s been] romantically linked to the 31-year-old supermodel months after her separation from husband Orlando Bloom.

The altercation with Gyngell was allegedly about Packer’s treatment toward his estranged wife, with whom he shares three children. (Via)

This sort of spontaneous kerfuffle isn’t out of the ordinary in Australia. Sam Worthington has been known to headbutt babies if his McDonald’s pancakes don’t have enough syrup on them.

