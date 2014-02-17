A Two-Legged Chihuahua And The World’s Fluffiest Chicken Have Formed The Most Adorable Friendship Ever

We’ve done it. We’ve found the world’s cutest couple. All it took was a pair of adorable animals to be rescued from devastating conditions by a saint of an animal hospital employee.

Alicia Williams discovered Penny, the fluffball chicken pictured above, during her time as an animal science student. Penny was an experimental chicken undergoing medical treatment tests at a nearby facility, and, as Williams told the Gwinnett Daily Post, “she had run the course of the experiment, so that was it for her.”

Until Williams asked to take Penny home before she could be, well, you know.

Penny soon grew lonely and restless at her new home, so Williams began bringing her into work at the Duluth Animal Hospital in Duluth, GA. She quickly became a favorite among clients for her sight-impairing fluff and propensity to loudly lay pink eggs.

Last year, Penny gained a friend when Williams again rescued a helpless animal from truly awful circumstances. Roo the chihuahua, just seven weeks old, was found in a ditch in a park on a freezing night last February. Williams suspects the two-legged puppy was abandoned by a backyard breeder who couldn’t unload him. She had no problem bringing him home to Penny.

Once he was full grown (and thanks to a donation from a Duluth client), Williams was able to order Roo a custom cart to help him get around. Roo hated the contraption at first, but now he begs to get in so he can wheel around to treats — and his new friend.

“They get along really well,” Williams told the Post. “Penny gets excited when Roo is around because she knows he’s got treats and food all of the time. Whenever she hears him being fed, she steals his food. He loves snuggling with her because that’s his big teddy bear. He runs over her sometimes because he doesn’t realize how big his wheels are.”

The now-pampered pair shares a carrier when they accompany Williams to her shifts at the animal hospital, where they’ve become local celebrities. “Clients will schedule their appointments around the animals’ schedules, especially Penny’s,” Williams told the Post. “She’s always here on Saturdays.”

Someone get this pair a reality show IMMEDIATELY.

Gwinnett Daily Post via Gawker; Images via Facebook & Gwinnett Daily Post