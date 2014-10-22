Uber Pulls Gross French ‘Hot Chick’ Driver Promotion From Website

In uncomfortably sexist news, Uber caught flack for a strange French promotion involving “incredibly hot chick” drivers.

Uber, the popular ride-sharing service, posted a new app for French customers called Avions de Chasse on the Uber blog. According to the app description, riders can use the app to get a ride from a beautiful female driver and then “relax and let them take you on cloud 9!”

Oh, dear.

Using the promotion, a user can enter his (presumably) code “UBERAVIONS” in his Uber app and “become the luckiest co-pilot of Lyon,” which basically means that a model will pick you up and drive you around. There’s also the rather icky disclaimer in the post that the offer is valid for a maximum run of 20 minutes.

Since news broke about the promotion, Uber took down the blog post, and Avions de Chasse is nowhere to be found on the Uber blog or main website. There is still a stand-alone website for Avions de Chasse, and after reading through the English version of the site, I need a hug or a shower or a couple of warm, purring kittens.

Under the “Join Us” page, they promise that Avions de Chasse only hires the “prettiest girls.” Another page is dedicated to hooking up site visitors with “gorgeous girls of your city,” and for visitors who want to see hot nearly-naked women without leaving their house, click over to the “Videos” page.

My only lingering question is whether the makers of “Avions de Chasse” are the same human garbage behind the “Find Hot Singles In Your Area!” e-mails that are littering my inbox.

