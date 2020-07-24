Twitter exploded this morning over chatter that the New York Times essentially confirmed the existence of UFOs in an article about the Pentagon’s secret official UFO unit. They didn’t, but we’ll get to that in a second. The article in question confirms that despite the Pentagon’s earlier statements that it had disbanded a once-covert program charged with investigating UFOs, the program was actually still operational and had been renamed the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force and transferred into the Office of Naval Intelligence, where officials continue to study “mystifying encounters” between military pilots and unexplained aerial phenomenon.

A UFO task force part of Naval Intelligence? Sounds like a job for Space Force to us.

The program appeared most recently in a Senate Committee Report that outlined 2021 National Intelligence Agency spending and listed that the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force’s responsibility was “to standardize collection and reporting” on sightings of unexplained aerial vehicles, with a requirement to report some of its findings to the public within 180 days after the passage of the Intelligence Authorization Act, according to The New York Times.

Who is the most pumped that the Pentagon is gonna tell us about UFOs?? — Funky (@Benaskren) July 24, 2020

With the Pentagon’s recent statement that not only are UFOs real but that they have recovered a craft that is “not from this world” I encourage anyone who hasn’t listened to last week’s podcast with @jeremycorbell… https://t.co/IVA8gHKhDo — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) July 24, 2020

Why are y’all so surprised about the pentagon confirming the UFO’s are “off world vehicles”? Y’all didn’t believe it when Lil Wayne said he was a Martian twelve years ago? pic.twitter.com/5jmW2F8XHl — jared 🐐 (@weezyffacts) July 24, 2020

That news and a quote from astrophysicist, Eric W. Davis, who previously worked as a subcontractor and a consultant for the Pentagon’s former UFO program, which stated that he had given a classified briefing to a Defense Department agency this March about the retrieval of materials from “off-world vehicles not made on this earth.” has left many a Twitter-user hoping that within a few months we might finally see some evidence of UFOs. Unfortunately, that’s probably not the case.

As credible a source as Davis is, the article mentions that his inability to determine the source of materials that had examined in the past led him to conclude that “we couldn’t’ make it ourselves,” whether that actually means the materials are in fact from an off-world vehicle, remains to be revealed. Additionally, an earlier version of the New York Times article inaccurately reported remarks from retired Senate majority leader Harry Reid that seemed to suggest that crashes of UFO had previously occurred and that retrieved material had been studied secretly in the past. However, the New York Times has sent corrected those statements.

The correction reads:

Correction: July 24, 2020 An earlier version of this article inaccurately rendered remarks attributed to Harry Reid, the retired Senate majority leader from Nevada. Mr. Reid said he believed that crashes of objects of unknown origin may have occurred and that retrieved materials should be studied; he did not say that crashes had occurred and that retrieved materials had been studied secretly for decades.

Admittedly, saying crashes “had occurred” sounds a whole lot more definitive than saying he “believed” that crashes had occurred, but unfortunately, this mistake is on the New York Times, not former Senate majority Harry Reid. Instead, the program’s main focus is on discovering whether potential adversaries might be using aviation technology that could possibly threaten the safety of the United States. So while the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force is set to reveal something soon, the chances of it being an alien aircraft look a little slim… even though that’s what we really want it to be.