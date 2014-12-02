The U.K.’s List Of Banned Sex Acts Is Bad News For Female Porn Stars

Today is not a good day to be a female porn star living in the United Kingdom.
The Audiovisual Media Services Regulations 2014 is a long, boring amendment to the 2003 Communications Act that includes such erotic passages as, “A video work in respect of which the video works authority has issued a R18 classification certificate.” Mmm, oh yeah, you like it when I respect you, don’t you? Thankfully, the Independent put it in terms even the common John Q. Pubichair can understand: “Video-on-demand (VoD) online porn now [must] adhere to the same guidelines laid out for DVD sex shop-type porn by the British Board of Film Censors (BBFC).”
Meaning, the following sex acts are banned in porn shot in the U.K.
-Spanking
-Caning
-Aggressive whipping
-Penetration by any object “associated with violence”
-Physical or verbal abuse (regardless of if consensual)
-Urolagnia (known as “water sports”)
-Female ejaculation
-Strangulation
-Facesitting
-Fisting
The last three are included because they’re potentially “life-endangering.” This amendment sucks for everyone (although, ironically, porn stars are still free to suck whomever they’d like), but especially so for women, who aren’t allowed to ejaculate while being recorded anymore.
“The new legislation is absurd and surreal,” Itziar Bilbao Urrutia, a dominatrix who produces porn with a feminist theme added to Vice UK. “I mean, why ban facesitting? What’s so dangerous about it? It’s a harmless activity that most femdom performers, myself included, do fully dressed anyway. Its power is symbolic: woman on top, unattainable.” (Via)
The U.K. government seems to have their priorities in order.
Thank God I can still get them to produce that porn where the girl prolapses her anus and then the guy wears it on his cock like a sock while the other girl rubberbands it in place and pinches it all over.
Goatse.cx has ceased being a shock site, is now classified as porn.
“associated with violence” is pretty vague, dicks are associated with violence aren’t they? I mean you can beat the shit out of someone with a dildo, like in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. And what the hell is wrong with female ejaculation?
because it’s a myth, I mean I”VE never been able to make a woman squirt, much less climax
The feminists (feminazis, amirite?) keep telling me my penis is a weapon, so I guess by #4 it’s all over, anyways.
Now I’ll never be able to produce 50 Shades of Earl Grey.
Outstanding. [slow clap]
Approved.
Jolly good show, old chap.
Face-fucking and deep-throating: OKAY! Face-sitting: not okay.
Insanity.
Honestly though, with pron, it seems like it would be easier and a much shorter list to list the porn acts/sex positions that ARE okay rather than the ones that aren’t.
The only thing I can say about this is why the hell don’t people just watch Secretary rather than going to see 50 Shades of Grey
Because Secretary was a good movie and the masses don’t want good movies, they want total rubbish to flick their bean to.
Wait, FEMALE EJACULATION? What the actual fuck?!?!
If it happens,it happens. The fuck?
Visual evidence that the woman is enjoying the sex? Obscenity, I cry!
Seriously, how can one regulate this? I almost DARE a cop to bust a porn star for female ejaculation…that’ll be quite a police report to read…
Damn parliament. Get a job, fuckers! I dislike half the stuff on this list, too, but it’s not my business to impose my tastes on others. The strangulation ban makes some practical sense, but the rest, naw.
What a bunch of cunts.
Ironically, as repressed as the British are in public, behind closed doors they are almost as kinky as the Germans.