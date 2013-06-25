‘Under The Dome’ Got Off To A Great Start Last Night

If nothing else, Bryan K. Vaughan can really write a pilot. Under The Dome fired off plot threads relentlessly over the course of its first hour, and it’s already pretty promising as a limited series.
The good pretty heavily outweighed the bad, although if I’ve got a complaint, it’s that Junior Rennie goes from lovesick puppy to total lunatic practically within a few scenes. By the end of the episode, he’s constantly playing with a knife, having semi-threatening conversations with our nominal hero Dale Barbara, and locking his girlfriend in a fallout shelter. Really all he needs is some lotion and a basket and he’s Buffalo Bill. Similarly, the multiracial lesbian couple with the drug addict daughter could be an interesting plotline, or it could be pretty cringe-inducing: So far, the jury’s out.
Beyond that, though, Vaughan and director Niels Arden Oplev introduce a lot of characters, and complications, brisky and effectively. Dale opens the episode burying a corpse in the woods, and ends it by finding out who, exactly, that corpse is. Big Jim Rennie is no longer a fundamentalist cartoon, but he’s still all too eager to start grabbing power, which the show cleverly demonstrates about halfway through. Then there’s the matter of just what the heck all that propane is for…
Also of note is just how funny this episode actually is; the dome slicing a cow in half is just the most obvious example. Probably the best joke in the entire episode is Junior’s veiled threats to Barbie: Since Barbie literally has no idea who Junior is or just what the hell he’s even talking about, he just gets more and more confused as the conversation goes on.
Whether the show will be able to keep this up for all thirteen episodes is an open question; there’s a lot of meat here to chew over, but also some gristle to cut away. But either way, it’s a great start, and we’ll be curious to see where it goes next.
yeah i thot it was pretty enjoyable. did a good job keeping everything moving while introducing us to a very large cast.
SPOILERS FROM THE BOOK
the family with the two moms is new to the show, correct? that was the most obvious change. but perhaps more intriguing is Barbie burying Shumway’s husband? that is definitely not in the book, right? its been a while since i read it but i thought Barbie just kind of happened to be strolling through Chester’s Mill when the dome sprung up.
also, i can see Jr’s psycho turn is rather abrupt, but he’s got an undiagnosed brain tumor. i guess thats still a bit of a stretch but at least its something.
I really, really hope they dump the brain tumor thing, if I’m being honest.
And yeah, the two-mom family is not in the book. I’m interested but also deeply concerned that it’ll get heavy-handed fast.
I’m kinda’ thinking that they’ll keep the tumor, given Junior’s sudden swerve into Crazy Town.
Also, could Julia’s husband be filling the sort of role that Phil Bushey had in the books? Not as a crazy dude, obviously, but as the guy running the secret operation?
I’m not sure what else he could be, really. Although we don’t know that what they’re up to in the book is what they’re up to in the show.
Abrupt? He went from sex-having, college drop-out jock to sinister supervillain in 10 minutes with nothing but a few seconds of him playing with a knife while listening to emo music in between.
I obviously watched something else, because the Under the Dome I saw is probably the worst pilot of a show I have ever seen. Every character was so heavy handed and cliche that it felt like Vaughn had a gun to his head while writing it. “MAKE THE CHARACTERS SHITTIER AND PREDICTABLE! THIS IS CBS, DAMNIT!”
I think Vaughan is limited a bit by the source material, but I like the changes he made and I think it’s got promise.
That said, I agree with you insofar as Junior. That was… a bit too quick.
Yeah, I read the book and I didn’t like it much. But with Vaughn, I thought he could possibly take underwhelming material with a good idea, take out the clutter, and make it work. Junior, wow. I wrote a review on Huffpo that should be posted soon, but let’s just say it’s the polar opposite. That being said, Y: The Last Man should be made into a television series, and not a movie. That would be great on HBO as a series. 5 solid seasons of that would be steak.
i dont know if you can expect much more from a network drama. whats had a better pilot? lost? heroes?
I loved the LOST pilot. It’s opening scene set the tone so well for the series (most of it before it went all polar bear). Heroes, I remember being good. But ignoring cable, and pay channel pilots, I’d include Twin Peaks, Arrested Development, Friday Night Lights, The West Wing, Pushing Daisies was phenomenal, Firefly, 24, Luther, MI:5, Fringe, The X-Files…All of these shows made me immediately immersed and caring about tuning in for the next episode after a first viewing.
so we agree that it was not the among the best 2 or 3 network drama pilots in the last 10 years. theres a lot of room between that and the worst pilot youve ever seen.
i guess our milages vary in this instance. i doubt this will be one of my all time favorites but i’ll probably stick through the first season.
I watched because I love Dean Norris, and I’ll keep watching (because I love Dean Norris)…but I kept thinking, “man, Big 3 Network shows kind of suck.”
I just felt like they were cramming exposition and character background into my face in the most heavy-handed possible way.
And holy hell, do I hate Junior. I hate the actor, I hate the character, and man, I HATE HIS FACE. I find Pete Campbell’s face just slightly LESS punchable.
Agreed Foxy. I thought was ludicrously bad.
I liked it a lot, actually. The characters are so totally different that it’s hard to tell where they’ll go with them.
My only major complaint thus far is the lack of corgi.
Also, Junior Rennie looks like somebody crossed Andy Samberg with a douchey frat boy.
I think Horace will have to remain in our hearts, although considering how that cow bought the farm that might be a good thing.
At least Horace got to be on the novel’s cover.
Junior Rennie looks like somebody crossed Andy Samberg with Adam Sandler.
I found it odd that there was little to no reaction at all by Barbie and the kid first when the dome came down and then when the plane crashed and the severed leg fell from the sky. Could just be really, really bad acting or it could be really, really, bad writing. Not sure which.
1) I already hate Junior. It didn’t even take a few scenes. The switch from “I love you” to “Nobody can hear you screaming” was instant.
2) It’s nice to see little Sam Winchester get work
3) I don’t know how, but I bet this is all Gomie’s fault.
Yeah, I really, really don’t like Junior, both because he’s vile and because I just don’t like how the character is written. On the other hand, his ass-kicking is preordained, so that’s nice.
It’s just weird how in an otherwise pretty good pilot (standard “you’re running unopposed”-type pilot exposition aside), they managed to create a character already in need of an ass-kicking. I’m just glad that, based on the previews, it seems like they’re pretty easily able to put together the missing girlfriend of the kid who’s been spending time in the fallout shelter mystery. I’d hate for that to have been a season long thing
At the very least we had a brief Breaking Bad reunion. Big Jim barging into the radio station to make the emergency announcement interacting with Dodee. The actress Jolene Purdy played the gas station attendant that Pinkman paid with meth, then Hank later interrogated.
Thank you, that was driving me crazy.
I gotta agree with Clooney on this one (Fox? Grandpa? Getit?!), and that’s coming from someone who really likes Steven King, and absolutely adores Brian K Vaughan. The book has its flaws, for sure. It’s a great summer read, not too much depth, typical King faulty landing ending, but an interesting premise that moves at a fast pace. Really, it was perfect for a television adaptation.
Just not on CBS. The writing, acting, and even the production of the whole thing seems so wooden and telegraphed. The kid playing Scarecrow Joe is awful, and the changes to his character eliminate important plot developments. I don’t mind them changing some things, I applaud them for doing it in some cases, but so far the changes aren’t working for me.
No Golem-like meth head Phil Bushey? Dodee? Junior is horribly mishandled, and could have been an interesting villain.
Really, all around terrible in my eyes. I actually felt a tinge of shame for recommending it based on the writer to some of my non-comic book friends, because holy shit that script was simplistic (lookin’ at you, CBS- I know how capable Vaughan is).
I’ll give it one more episode, two max, and only because its the summer. Simply put, the television bar has been raised, and this falls well under the golden standard.
+10000
also, does every goddamned establishing shot have to be moving?
Wow, I think people are coming down on this show WAY too hard. It’s a summer miniseries on CBS…why would you be comparing it to stuff like Lost, Friday Night Lights, and Firefly and getting angry when it doesn’t measure up? That’s like being pissed off because Chili’s isn’t serving you Michelin-star level cuisine. This show’s not anything amazing, but it’s decently entertaining so far.
The plot was intriguing enough that I plan to stick with it, but was I the only one who thought the acting reeked? I mean, I’m not an acting snob by any stretch, but it was bad to the point of lolz at points. Even Dean Norris was pretty unbelievable at points (his radio address, for one).