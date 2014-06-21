UPROXX 20: Audrey Whitby Believes Her Cupcakes Are ‘Super Worthy Of Nic Cage’s Epicness’

Audrey Whitby is an 18 year-old actress/comedienne/host probably best known for her portrayal of Cherry on Nickelodeon’s The Thundermans. Additionally, she has also appeared on what we’ve already labeled as the “greatest show of all-time,” Disney’s Dog With a Blog, in addition to other Disney shows like So Random and Austin & Ally. Currently, you can see her in the film, Terry the Tomboy, which airs tonight on at 8pm EST on Nickelodeon.

Aubrey was nice enough to take a few minutes out of her busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

A Shirley Temple because I am under the legal drinking age! DUH. I will be quite embarrassed when I ask the super hot bartender for this sprite and grenadine treat. But it’s super delicious and totally worth feeling 7.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

Mindy Kaling. She tweeted the other day “Optimus Prime is handsome,” and I couldn’t agree more.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Well no more Game of Thrones! Now that the season is over I have nothing left to do with my time. Maybe I will do something stoopid like read.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Hot Wings and Potato skins. It will probably give me the heart attack to go over the edge!

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I spend a lot of my time stalking random people I find on Facebook. It’s not creepy, Mom!!!

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

“Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain and Tenille. One of the greatest songs of all time.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

My sister if she “borrows” my denim shirt again. Ya hear that, Maddy?!?

8. What’s your favorite meme?

LOL cats by far. I can haz cuteness?

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. The most loving and pure creatures of all time. I have 6. #crazydoglady

10. Best concert of your life was…?

I go to this giant music festival called Bonnaroo every year because its 10 minutes from my Grandma’s house. It’s all the greatness of a music festival, with all the hygiene of my Grandma’s Shower! It’s such a blast. Macklemore is one of my favorite performances there by far.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Probably To Kill a Mockingbird. I was that weird girl in English who was actually really into it. I think all humans should be required to read it.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Probably my Mom up and leaving her life to move out to California with me. I’m grateful every day for that.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

SOUTH PARK. I have a Kenny pillow on my bed.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Binge watch Say Yes to the Dress on TLC. I like to yell at all the bridezillas on the screen. It’s actually super therapeutic.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Father of the Bride 2! The only movie franchise to ever make a better second movie.

16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?

I’m from South Bend so I have to be an Irish fan or I fear for my safety when I return home. Plus, my Dad went there and I gotta represent!

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Cracker Barrel on Thanksgiving. Not even joking a little bit.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

I saw “22 Jumpstreet”! I have a crush on Ice Cube.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Well, besides Ice Cube… IRON MAN a.k.a Robert Downey Jr. Yes, I know he is also you mother’s celebrity crush. I just find his wit and perfectly groomed goatee very attractive.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Honestly, the only thing I know how to cook is cupcakes and easy mac. My cupcakes are actually award-winning though and super worthy of Nic Cage’s epicness.

