UPROXX 20: Benjamin Arthur Of ‘Working The Engels’ Enjoys A Good Chuck Norris Meme

Benjamin Arthur is an actor who portrays Jimmy Engel on the new NBC comedy series, Working the Engels, which premieres tonight at 9:30pm EST. Previously, Arthur was one of the stars of the Canadian series, Less Than Kind and also appeared on The L Word and in the film, American Reunion.

Benjamin was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

Kettle soda splash of bitters, unless he’s wearing suspenders and there’s metal straws in sight….then a bourbon manhattan or an old fashioned.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

I don’t tweet. If I did, Louie C.K.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia…series record.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

a fat greasy burger…

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Huff Post, Elite Daily, The Chive.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

I think its “Shampoo Suicide” by Broken Social Scene, “So What’cha Want” by the Beastie Boys or something by ASAP Rocky.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

Bieber…such a dick.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

Not any one specific, yet specifically any and or all including Chuck Norris.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs…cats can suck it, with their cute little selfish faces.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Arcade Fire the same week they won their first Grammy….Vegas, Hard Rock. They had so much love to give.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Penis Pokey

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Believed in me.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Frisky Dingo, Adam Reeds’ precursor to Archer. Xander Crews baby!

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Eat my face off, dog park, race cars, hit a comedy club, get drunk with good friends.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Step Brothers, The Big Lebowski.

16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?

Kings or Dempsey racing.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

It was a steakhouse in Winnipeg, Manitoba called 529 Wellington, I ate a 42oz porterhouse with blue cheese baked on it and drank red wine with Mark Mckinney.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Just saw 22 Jump Street.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Lauren Lee Smith in a movie called, Lie With Me.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

If it’s the “Wild at Heart”, “Honeymoon in Vegas” Nic Cage ….a snake skin jacket. The Nic Cage as of late?….a peanut butter, banana and bacon sandwich, no glass of milk. That way I don’t have to hear him talk, but when he makes his comeback he’ll respect me for the Elvis.

