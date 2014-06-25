UPROXX 20: James Watt Of ‘Brew Dogs’ Thinks American Sports Teams Have Silly Names

James Watt is a UK brewery owner best known for co-hosting, along with Martin Dickie, Esquire Network’s Brew Dogs, which features the two traveling to different cities and towns and sampling craft beers native to the areas they visit. The pair founded what they claim is Scotland’s largest independent brewery in 2007, called — you guessed it — BrewDog.

James was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

An amazing craft beer. Of course.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

@simcoebrewdog – do dogs count?

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Nothing!

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Mac ‘n Cheese from Citizen’s Band in San Francisco.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

http://www.brewdog.com

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

Anything by Radiohead.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

Darth Vader. It might hurt my hand though. And he might kill me.

8. What’s your favorite meme?

I don’t think we get memes in Scotland. Does Sandwiches count?

9. Dogs or cats?

The clue is in the name.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

?

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

My own one. I just need to write it.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Told me I don’t look nearly as fat in real life as I do on TV. Or someone once told me I have an unusual but symmetrical head.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Definitely Neither. The UK Office. Not the awful US one.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Take my family (and dog) to Pizza Port in Carlsbad, have some awesome beers then go play on the beach.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Jaws! Smile you son of a bitch.

16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?

The miami dolphin pink sock dodger pirate rams on heat. Ps we don’t have silly sports team names in the UK.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Andrew Fairlie’s @ Gleneagles in Scotland. He is a genius!

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Inception. I have been pretty busy since then!

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

The Caramel Bunny

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

I can only assume he would love tator tots.

Here’s a preview of the show’s second season…

And here’s a full episode for you to preview…

