UPROXX 20: James Watt Of ‘Brew Dogs’ Thinks American Sports Teams Have Silly Names

James Watt is a UK brewery owner best known for co-hosting, along with Martin Dickie, Esquire Network’s Brew Dogs, which features the two traveling to different cities and towns and sampling craft beers native to the areas they visit. The pair founded what they claim is Scotland’s largest independent brewery in 2007, called — you guessed it — BrewDog.
James was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.
1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?
An amazing craft beer. Of course.
2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?
@simcoebrewdog – do dogs count?
3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?
Nothing!
4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?
Mac ‘n Cheese from Citizen’s Band in San Francisco.
5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?
6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?
Anything by Radiohead.
7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?
Darth Vader. It might hurt my hand though. And he might kill me.
8. What’s your favorite meme?
I don’t think we get memes in Scotland. Does Sandwiches count?
9. Dogs or cats?
The clue is in the name.
10. Best concert of your life was…?
?
11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?
My own one. I just need to write it.
12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?
Told me I don’t look nearly as fat in real life as I do on TV. Or someone once told me I have an unusual but symmetrical head.
13. South Park or Family Guy?
Definitely Neither. The UK Office. Not the awful US one.
14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?
Take my family (and dog) to Pizza Port in Carlsbad, have some awesome beers then go play on the beach.
15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?
Jaws! Smile you son of a bitch.
16. What’s your favorite sports team or teams?
The miami dolphin pink sock dodger pirate rams on heat. Ps we don’t have silly sports team names in the UK.
17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?
Andrew Fairlie’s @ Gleneagles in Scotland. He is a genius!
18. The last movie you saw in a theater?
Inception. I have been pretty busy since then!
19. Who was your first celebrity crush?
20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?
I can only assume he would love tator tots.
Here’s a preview of the show’s second season…
And here’s a full episode for you to preview…
PREVIOUSLY: Audrey Whitby
Is he being “funny” or is he just a jerk?
Yeah, I dunno. The sportsteam question could be a joke, since he might be cheering for UK soccer teams with such illustrious names as the Wanderers, the Loons, the Hibies, the Monkeyhangers, the Blues, the Blues, the Blues (no, not THOSE Blues) the Lions or the Tic. Because none of those are silly.
…But he does toot his own horn a lot, doesn’t he? Without hearing tone and inflection, I’m hesitant, but this guy does indeed sound like a jerk.
Apart from Bolton Wanderers, none of those are the actual names of teams though.
But yeah, even though Brewdog make nice beers, the owners are complete twats.
He’s a Scot, so yes.
I believe the British term is “twat.”
This guy managed to come across as simultaneously boring and pretentious.
He isn’t going to be so smug when Scotland drops out of the UK and the English refuse to let them continue using the pound.
Or their treaties for things like fishing and selling whiskey outside their borders?
For a guy I’ve never heard of, on a TV show I’ve never heard of, and a network I’ve never heard of… he’s got a bit of an attitude, doesn’t he?
His answer to #8 is the best answer to anything ever.
Watt rhymes with twat. Appropriate to this story.
Christ, what an asshole.
Totes.
You read my mind.
The show looks like utter shit. Glad to know the people behind it are douchebags, as well.
Well that explains why Brewdog makes pretty mediocre beer.
James Watt, whilst a nice enough chap in real life, is an absolute grade-A douche wagon whenever he gets near anything approaching a soapbox. Brewdog do make pretty mediocre beer now, but they used to be at the very crest of UK brewing when they first started up. They almost single-handedly started the “craft beer revolution” (whatever the f*ck that’s supposed to mean) in the UK for better or worse (the answer is “worse”, by the way), but I have no idea how Stone and Dogfish Head didn’t just sue them to sh*t when they blatantly ripped off both their beers, looks, ethoses and business models. Brew Dogs = Brew Masters and the description on any given bottle of Brewdog beer = what Stone were doing years before them.