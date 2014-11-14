UPROXX 20: Jesse Ventura Would Really Like To Punch Dick Cheney In The Face

Jesse Ventura is a host, author and activist best known for his time as a professional wrestling performer and color commentator and for once being the governor of Minnesota. Currently, he’s the host of an online show for Ora TV called, “Off The Grid” — the latest episode of which is embedded below — and he also hosts a podcast titled, “We the People with Jesse Ventura.”
Jesse was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.
1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?
I don’t drink, so sparkling water.
2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?
I would follow Charles Barkley, but he doesn’t use Twitter and I respect his reasons.
3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?
Oliver Stone’s History of the World – it’s some of his best work ever. It’s the stuff they’re not going to tell you in the history books.
4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?
Rigatoni.
5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?
I don’t frequent the internet…my wife does that.
6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?
The Rolling Stones – “40 Licks.”
7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?
Dick Cheney. He’s definitely #1 on my punching list.
8. What’s the last thing you Googled?
I google to research various political issues for my Off The Grid show.
9. Dogs or cats?
Dogs. I say that with a pause now. Normally I would say that without even a thought, but now that we have Jones – a stray whose become part of the family – I find them quite interesting. I’ve developed new respect for cats.
10. Best concert of your life was…?
In 1972 – seeing Led Zepplin in San Diego – and the next night was Jethro Tull. That was a tough weekend.
11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?
Probably one of the ones I wrote. For one thing, I have them on hand, and I’d rather give them to someone than hold onto them. I’d probably give the latest one They Killed Our President given my fascination with the JFK assassination.
12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?
The massive bouquet of flowers that Carlos Santana sent me after I was on Larry King years ago to comment on immigration. He didn’t even know where I lived and he took the time to find out and sent them to thank me for my viewpoints.
13. South Park or Family Guy?
I don’t watch either, but South Park I guess…
14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?
Golf.
15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?
There’s dozens that will hook me, but probably JFK by Oliver Stone. Jaws would be another one.
16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?
The MN Lynx (WNBA). I’m a season ticket holder. These girls do not get paid nearly as much as other athletes do, yet they play all year round. I have deep respect for them and their talent.
17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?
In my own house, cooked by my own wife. She’s become a marvelous cook.
18. The last movie you saw in a theater?
Pirates of the Caribbean – the one with Keith Richards in it.
19. Who was your first celebrity crush?
Natalie Wood.
20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?
He’s not a vegetarian is he? Steak, definitely.
Here the latest episode of Off The Grid…
Previously: David Tutera
This was uncomfortable to read.
Not as uncomfortable as his podcast is to listen to, sadly.
Glad I am not the only one you felt that way.
Why didn’t you ask him about the Enigma Force Five
+1
TIL Jesse Ventura hasn’t been to a movie theater since 2011. I never understand how there are people who just don’t go to the movies.
It stinks. That’s why they don’t go.
same here.
Because you wind up spending close to $40 if you want snacks and don’t go to a matinee.
Although I saw Birdman for $12 and snuck gummi worms in. So nevermind.
Until the add captions….I’ll never go to another movie theater.
Of course he loves Oliver Stone, can you imagine how annoying they would be together?
Read that at first as “cooked my wife”.
“Oliver Stone’s History of the World… It’s the stuff they’re not going to tell you in the history books.”
Well yeah, probably because it’s bullshit.
My brain came away from that one completely confused.
yup
pretty cool he went with a WNBA team.
Of course he did. He had to go against the grain.
No bill, it’s because he has respect for those women.
21. Do you have time to bleed?
This douche bag is 9/11 “truther” and an all around scum bag. Go back to wearing your tin foil hat Jessie.
and pink feather boa…
The only Jesse Ventura I like is the one played by James Adomian on Comedy Bang Bang, joined by his good friend and neighbor Paul F Tompkins’ Ice T.
I was just going to ask if we could get Adomian to read these outloud…
I’m not even sure it wasn’t really him(J.A) answering these questions its that on the nose…
The only one I like wore the pink feather boa mentioned above!
Jesse Ventura is a coward piece of shit who got his ass knocked out by Chris Kyle for saying active duty Navy SEALs that they deserved to lose some men for what they were fighting for, and then proceeded to sue Chris Kyle’s widow for millions after Chris passed away. I hope Ventura dies a long and horrible, excruciating death!
Allegedly is the word you’re looking for.
I love how he’s wearing British DPM to be on television
He doesn’t drink so fuck him.
Then again – he is a GODDAMN SEXUAL TYRANNOSAURUS
The fact that this conspiracy theorist hates Dick Cheney makes me respect Dick Cheney.
That is like saying I hate cheese but I love Limburger.
Actually, it makes me respect the conspiracy theorist.
Bunch of slack-jawed faggots around here!
He had my interest until he said he’s gift his own book. Way to spring the big bucks, Body…
And I noticed you guys didn’t bother asking about “memes”
He probably gave some fuck head response.
“Meme? The fat transvestite from the Drew Carey show? Oh man, I really love her work.”
“Jesse Ventura Would Really Like To Punch Dick Cheney In The Face”
Who fucking wouldn’t….NEXT!
This is a very unexpected respondent. Unfortunately the fact that he’s answering is much, much more surprising than his actual answers, which are all pretty dullsville. Anyway, the google question is much better than the meme question; good alteration.
Not one mention of his character on Conan who would over pronounce his name? We’re getting rusty!
At least he said South Park…
Stop hogging all the punctuation asshole
Putting aside his being buddies with Oliver Stone I would give a kidney to go back in time to the weekend in 1972 where a young Jesse Ventura saw Led Zepplin and Jethro Tull in San Diego.
Jesse: That Chico Santana –
Gorilla Monsoon: Tito! His name is TITO SANTANA!!
Jesse: That’s what I said, Chico. Anyway, I was down at his taco stand in Tijuana and he gave me a bad burrito!
Gorilla Monsoon: Oh, will you stop!
Punching Dick Cheney is one thing. Suing the family of a dead hero and shit talking his fellow former servicemen is another.
Not much for free speech, are you?
Free speech doesn’t have anything to do with me thinking this guy is a dick. I didn’t suggest he be arrested for it, but I don’t have to like him.
I’ll forever be grateful for Jim Norton angrily telling him in person “Thanks for touching me with that Riff Raff Rocky Horror hair cut”.
Oh, that was great radio right there.
Ok what the fuck…
HOW HAS NO ONE MENTIONED THAT HE IS LITERALLY
30 YEARS OLDER THAN NATALIE PORTMAN?!?!?!?
Either he didnt have a celeb crush until about 15 years ago, or hes just a real fucking creep.
Your English teachers failed you.
Yeah, the only worthwhile activity she taught me was statutory rape.
Better her than your dad, though.
At least he’s honest about his idiotic lunacy