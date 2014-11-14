UPROXX 20: Jesse Ventura Would Really Like To Punch Dick Cheney In The Face

Jesse Ventura is a host, author and activist best known for his time as a professional wrestling performer and color commentator and for once being the governor of Minnesota. Currently, he’s the host of an online show for Ora TV called, “Off The Grid” — the latest episode of which is embedded below — and he also hosts a podcast titled, “We the People with Jesse Ventura.”

Jesse was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

I don’t drink, so sparkling water.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

I would follow Charles Barkley, but he doesn’t use Twitter and I respect his reasons.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Oliver Stone’s History of the World – it’s some of his best work ever. It’s the stuff they’re not going to tell you in the history books.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Rigatoni.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I don’t frequent the internet…my wife does that.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

The Rolling Stones – “40 Licks.”

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

Dick Cheney. He’s definitely #1 on my punching list.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

I google to research various political issues for my Off The Grid show.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. I say that with a pause now. Normally I would say that without even a thought, but now that we have Jones – a stray whose become part of the family – I find them quite interesting. I’ve developed new respect for cats.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

In 1972 – seeing Led Zepplin in San Diego – and the next night was Jethro Tull. That was a tough weekend.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Probably one of the ones I wrote. For one thing, I have them on hand, and I’d rather give them to someone than hold onto them. I’d probably give the latest one They Killed Our President given my fascination with the JFK assassination.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

The massive bouquet of flowers that Carlos Santana sent me after I was on Larry King years ago to comment on immigration. He didn’t even know where I lived and he took the time to find out and sent them to thank me for my viewpoints.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

I don’t watch either, but South Park I guess…

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Golf.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

There’s dozens that will hook me, but probably JFK by Oliver Stone. Jaws would be another one.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

The MN Lynx (WNBA). I’m a season ticket holder. These girls do not get paid nearly as much as other athletes do, yet they play all year round. I have deep respect for them and their talent.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

In my own house, cooked by my own wife. She’s become a marvelous cook.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Pirates of the Caribbean – the one with Keith Richards in it.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Natalie Wood.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

He’s not a vegetarian is he? Steak, definitely.

