UPROXX Summer Guide: Ear Muffs

Little white buds were the craze for the past few years, but big designer headphones are this summer’s hottest accessory. Every cool kid is sporting either some Beats By Dre or Skull Candy ear muffs. In addition to looking great, these headphones make your favorite ipod selections sound way better. That’s my kind of accessory. We had a chance to sit down with Clarke Miyasaki, VP of Business Development for Skull Candy and ask him about their recent headphone collaboration with Jay-Z for the Aviator series. Here is what he had to say.

1. Were there any elements in the design that draw their inspiration from other objects/things from left-field? Not from left field, but more like dead-center field. High-end, premium aviator sunglasses were the core inspiration, and we think they hold true.

2. What specifications make the Aviators head and shoulders above other headphones on the market? The Italian made polycarbonate, the chrome detailing, the ridiculously comfortable fit, and the top-of-the-line mylar 40mil speakers. One thing we will never do, is compromise sound for any other element of a headphone, we start with the audio components then build outward from there.

3. When I think Skull Candy, I think kick ass earbuds and there’s been obvious success for the company there. In the days of minimalism and “less is more” philosophy, why ear muffs instead of earbuds? In two words, real estate. Not a lot of room for design to be done, or seen, on an earbud. Over-ear headphones will never go away. They are as much an expression of the individual, as they are a music delivery mechanism. Either way we’ve got you covered.

4. Were any of the artists or other endorsers directly involved w/the design? We got great feedback and interaction throughout the process. The entire Roc family has been FANTASTIC to work with…and you will continue to see us launch dope products.

5. Why Jay & RocNation or how did that endorsement come about? A mutual friend knew Ronnie at Rocawear who introduced my to Jay Brown, the president of Roc Nation. Jay & I had a quick phone call and I think both of us knew right away that working together made a lot of sense. It took us a while to work out the details but I couldn’t be happier about our partnership. I couldn’t believe how much buzz was generated when we announced our deal in June, it made me feel great that we definitely picked the right partner.

6. How tough and durable are the headphones? We’re backing them with a lifetime defect warranty, just like all our gear. So yeah, we’re confident in the build quality.

7. Any particular reason why wire/metal was used over an all plastic design? Back to the authenticity of this piece, and its reflection of the design inspiration. Plastic never looks high-end no matter how much you polish it.

8. Name one artist/album that you hear when you think about when you see The Aviators. What song do you hear when you look @ your work? Jigga’s Hard Knock Life…”From standin’ on the corners boppin’, to drivin’ some of the hottest cars New York has ever seen, for droppin’ some of the hottest verses rap has ever heard…” Skullcandy and Roc Nation are droppin’ the hottest headphones anyone’s ever seen OR heard.

