Urban Outfitters Have Been Tastefully Selling A Bloodied Kent State University Sweatshirt

What in the actual f*ck, Urban Outfitters? According to Buzzfeed, until 2:15 a.m. this morning (when the item was sold for the bargain price of $129), the douche-hipster beloved retail chain’s website was selling a “vintage” Kent State University sweatshirt, complete with blood spatters. If you’ll recall, in May of 1970, National Guardsmen responded to a turbulent Vietnam War protest by firing at unarmed students — killing four and wounding nine others. It’s unclear if the blood spatter on the garment was authentic, but I’m guessing it was added later for “flair,” as a clothing company might sell “distressed” or pre-broken in clothing.

The internet predictably did not take well to the item listing:

Urban Outfitters explores the outer reaches of bad taste. http://t.co/gxQnWAvCuS pic.twitter.com/GX7l8NT251 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 15, 2014

Yet another reason to boycott @UrbanOutfitters they're selling a vintage blood spattered kent state sweatshirt pic.twitter.com/WlOsQS0ZJH — Dana DeArmond ™ (@danadearmond) September 15, 2014

Urban Outfitters are selling a “vintage” Kent State jumper, blood splatters and all. Nothing says “hip” like murder. pic.twitter.com/tq63ONAniq — cory zanoni (@cjzanoni) September 15, 2014

@UrbanOutfitters are you serious w/that Kent State sweatshirt? It is appalling to think that someone at your company thought that was cool. — monica c birakos (@monicabirakos) September 15, 2014

Good job, Urban Outfitters. Maybe next they can get their hands on a Columbine football jersey or a Sandy Hook t-shirt or even an Aurora Century movie theater stub. They can probably just shellack it and put it on a chain and sell it as a necklace! The possibilities of exploiting tragedies in the name of fashion are endless, really.