Urban Outfitters Have Been Tastefully Selling A Bloodied Kent State University Sweatshirt

What in the actual f*ck, Urban Outfitters? According to Buzzfeed, until 2:15 a.m. this morning (when the item was sold for the bargain price of $129), the douche-hipster beloved retail chain’s website was selling a “vintage” Kent State University sweatshirt, complete with blood spatters. If you’ll recall, in May of 1970, National Guardsmen responded to a turbulent Vietnam War protest by firing at unarmed students — killing four and wounding nine others. It’s unclear if the blood spatter on the garment was authentic, but I’m guessing it was added later for “flair,” as a clothing company might sell “distressed” or pre-broken in clothing.
The internet predictably did not take well to the item listing:
Good job, Urban Outfitters. Maybe next they can get their hands on a Columbine football jersey or a Sandy Hook t-shirt or even an Aurora Century movie theater stub. They can probably just shellack it and put it on a chain and sell it as a necklace! The possibilities of exploiting tragedies in the name of fashion are endless, really.
Oh, good. Now when people ask me why I don’t shop there I can say I’m boycotting instead of “I friggin hate that hipster pit.”
Who would even wear that?
Same idiots who wear shirts of Charles Manson and think it’s cool.
And the same idiots who wear Che t-shirts and think it’s cool.
I don’t know if I’m more offended by the content or the fact that they were selling it for $129.
This is the only chance I’ve ever gotten to use this picture and I’ll be damned if I’m going to let it pass me by: [s24.postimg.org]
How is this relevant?! Now if they were selling an ICE-CREAM splattered sweatshirt, I can see it…
Oh, wait, never mind.
Although…if it was ice cream AND blood, it could be a vintage Assault on Precinct 13 (1976 version) shirt:
[www.childstarlets.com]
This can’t be real… please tell me someone photo shopped it or it came from an onion article and somehow went viral.
(even if that’s not the case; just tell me that – I’m not going to UO to check)
Only selling one is a tragedy. Four is a statistic.
Their apology is absolutely hysterical. They decided to reach HARD and say that it wasn’t meant to be perceived that way. They weren’t blood splatters, they were sun stained!
“Guys! Guys! This is what the sun does to shirts, not bullets.”
Sounds legit.
Too soon?
I thought this was for the Kent Vs OSU football game (0-66) last Saturday.
+1
fuck hipsters. There I said it. They all annoy the shit out of me.