Urban Outfitters Have Been Tastefully Selling A Bloodied Kent State University Sweatshirt

09.15.14 4 years ago 15 Comments

What in the actual f*ck, Urban Outfitters? According to Buzzfeed, until 2:15 a.m. this morning (when the item was sold for the bargain price of $129), the douche-hipster beloved retail chain’s website was selling a “vintage” Kent State University sweatshirt, complete with blood spatters. If you’ll recall, in May of 1970, National Guardsmen responded to a turbulent Vietnam War protest by firing at unarmed students — killing four and wounding nine others. It’s unclear if the blood spatter on the garment was authentic, but I’m guessing it was added later for “flair,” as a clothing company might sell “distressed” or pre-broken in clothing.

The internet predictably did not take well to the item listing:

Good job, Urban Outfitters. Maybe next they can get their hands on a Columbine football jersey or a Sandy Hook t-shirt or even an Aurora Century movie theater stub. They can probably just shellack it and put it on a chain and sell it as a necklace! The possibilities of exploiting tragedies in the name of fashion are endless, really.

Around The Web

TAGSKent StatetragediesURBAN OUTFITTERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP