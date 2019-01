Twitter

A government Twitter account drew outrage on the last day of 2018 for tweeting out a bizarre video promoting the nation’s apparent readiness to drop bombs on an unnamed enemy.

U.S. Strategic Command — StratCom — which controls the nation’s nuclear operations, sent out a tweet comparing the ball drop that traditionally marks New Year’s Eve to a B-52 bomber dropping a weapon on a target.

The tweet, now deleted, was captured by a number people and reshared online.