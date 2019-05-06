Getty Image

Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are currently looking at up to 40 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering to get their daughters into the University of Southern California (in what has come to be known as Operation Varsity Blues). The couple did so by shelling out $500,000 (disguised as a donation to the Key Worldwide Foundation) to get Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose onto the university’s crew team, thus ensuring their admission to the school.

It goes without saying that this was a stupidly elaborate way of going about getting the girls into the school, when they could have just made a legal contribution or had a new library wing built or something with the same outcome. Yet, they went with crew team, of all things, despite the fact that neither daughter had an affiliation with the sport nor would be participating on the team.

Now, in a perfectly delicious twist of irony, an old tweet from the official USC Crew Team Twitter account from last August has resurfaced. “Want to become a Division I athlete? Look into joining our Trojan Rowing Family!” the tweet read, accompanied by a poster graphic with tryout information, stating: “No previous rowing experience necessary.”