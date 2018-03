The Harrisons went on vacation to Albuquerque, and decided to check out some of the set locations from the hit AMC drama Breaking Bad. They ended up hitting nearly every important spot, including: Los Pollos Hermanos (Twisters in real life), Jesse’s Aunt’s house, Hank and Marie’s house, Jesse and Jane’s place, the Whites’ house, Saul’s office, the car wash, and many more.

For a complete list of the locations they visited, check out their blog post commemorating the trip.