‘Valhalla Knights 3’ Has Possibly The Most Stereotypical, NSFW Trailer Ever

Valhalla Knights 3 is an upcoming RPG for the PlayStation Vita, and it actually looks like a fun game with a touch of real-time strategy and squad combat. Also you can apparently recruit members to your party by groping them in a bar. We are not making that last statement up. We have the trailer to prove it.
Before we go any further, you probably do not want to watch this at work. We’re also not entirely sure this isn’t just a brilliant troll job on the part of Marvelous AQL, the game’s Japanese publisher. Because this is pretty much exactly what everybody at Fox News thinks ALL video games are actually like:
Yes, you just saw a booby-touching minigame. There is a video game that encourages you to poke a woman, in the boob, using a touchscreen. We don’t read Japanese, but according to Destructoid if you do well in this minigame, you’ll add said scantily-dressed female to your party!
What’s utterly bizarre about this, beyond the fact that it sets gender relations in gaming back twenty years, is that the “groping as a party building mechanic” thing is both surprisingly and absurdly detailed, and at the same time completely tacked onto the game. As far as we can tell, the previous entries in the series did not have detailed visits to the red-light district, and you just paid people to join your party or got them a stupid widget out of a dungeon or something.
And if they’re prostitutes, can’t you just pay them to join your party? Isn’t fighting ogres a more desirable job than being felt up by sweaty adventurers in overly elaborate armor? We really hope Xseed, publishing this game in the US, can take this out of North American copies, because honestly, we just don’t want to see the triumphant return of Cooper Lawrence. Maybe if it’s there and we’re all really quiet about it, Fox News won’t notice.
Japan, you complete me.
No thanks, I already stop things I’m in the middle of to go masturbate enough as it is.
fkn hell that’s funny!
What’s with the douchy bash on Fox news. ‘Red Eye’ is pretty funny, and middle of the road, and chastising an unknown number of your readers whom may be conservative is a poor way to get your point across. Bill Clinton said in his commencement speech at Georgetown this year that hatred of those with different political ideologies is the last form of bigotry our country has left to overcome.
So, wait, by criticizing Fox News, I criticize all conservatives? That’s… a bit of a jump.
Fox News has a terrible record when it comes to video games coverage. Granted, it’s not like the news networks as a whole are much better, but if somebody’s insisting the video games industry is pro-terrorism or that Mass Effect is a rape simulator, they were probably on Fox News.
As a side note, though, this is not because Fox News’ politics: It’s because of its viewership. The average age is 65, so the opinion pieces that inevitably insult gamers exist specifically to cater to that age group.
Yeah, I’m conservative (In the fiscal sense, not the hating everyone who’s not straight and white sense) and not once have I found the bashing of Fox News to be anything less then warranted, they are awful
Shine on, you magnificent weirdos.
mini-game?? that trailer seems like it was core gameplay
Ha I haven’t even started the video yet, just saw the girl bending over and kinda bursted out laughing.
You act as if “booby-touching minigames” are a brand new thing … What about “Doki Doki Majo Shinpan!” for the DS?
[www.youtube.com]