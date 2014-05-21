‘Velvet’ #5, ‘Original Sin’ #2 And Other Comics Of Note, May 21st

It’s the second to last week of May, and we’ve got some killer books this week. Here’s a look at what’s on the stands from DC, Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Boom! Studios, IDW Publishing, and Valiant.

MPH #1

So far, this book’s nothing special; we’ve seen the story of a drug turning people superhuman before, and telling it from a supervillain perspective doesn’t change much. But it’s not nearly as snotty as Millar’s usual book, so we’re a bit more interested.

Star Wars: Darth Maul – Son Of Dathomir #1

This book is solid, one supposes. Jeremy Barlow, Juan Frigeri, and Mauro Vargas all do a solid, engaging job of launching a new miniseries starring Darth Maul. But considering this is going to be one of the last Star Wars books Dark Horse publishes, with books like Rebel Heist in the mix, you want more than solid. Worth a read for Star Wars fans.

Axe Cop: American Choppers #1

The goofy, dadaist series written by a ten-year-old returns! Axe Cop is… well, it’s Axe Cop. Either you find the book hilarious, or you don’t get it. Read the preview, and if you laugh, buy it.

Brain Boy: The Men From G.E.S.T.A.L.T. #1

Fred Van Lente returns to his smart-assed superhero. No, the other one, with the psychic powers, we know it’s hard to keep track of them all. Anyway, he’s back with Brain Boy, and oddly, this book explores the rather interesting question of how a powerful psychic tries to maintain a relationship when he, quite literally, has all the power. Don’t worry, there’s also lots of violence and the revelation that Matt might be up against something a lot worse than just the insane Russian telepath he’s been sent to collect. Definitely worth a read if you want your superheroics a little offbeat.

The Last Broadcast #1

It’s easy to see why Archaia is publishing this book; Andre Sirangelo has a killer concept about a legendary musician and his hideout, hinting around the fact that maybe Blackwell was a lot more than a stage musician. That said, the book’s a little unfocused, like the main character, who’s a writer/aspiring stage magician/podcaster with a vaguely defined mental illness who narrowly escaped an explosion and has no memory of what happened. Yeah, it’s a bit… stuffed. But it’s at least intriguing, and Gabriel Iumazark’s angular, scratchy art compliments the tone well. Worth a read.

The Shadow: Midnight In Moscow #1

Howard Chaykin returns to the Shadow, and, well, it’s pretty much what you’d expect from the title and the cover. Not bad, but there’s not any new ground being broken here, and Dynamite really could stand to do more with the character.