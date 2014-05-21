‘Velvet’ #5, ‘Original Sin’ #2 And Other Comics Of Note, May 21st

MPH #1
So far, this book’s nothing special; we’ve seen the story of a drug turning people superhuman before, and telling it from a supervillain perspective doesn’t change much. But it’s not nearly as snotty as Millar’s usual book, so we’re a bit more interested.
Star Wars: Darth Maul – Son Of Dathomir #1
This book is solid, one supposes. Jeremy Barlow, Juan Frigeri, and Mauro Vargas all do a solid, engaging job of launching a new miniseries starring Darth Maul. But considering this is going to be one of the last Star Wars books Dark Horse publishes, with books like Rebel Heist in the mix, you want more than solid. Worth a read for Star Wars fans.
Axe Cop: American Choppers #1
The goofy, dadaist series written by a ten-year-old returns! Axe Cop is… well, it’s Axe Cop. Either you find the book hilarious, or you don’t get it. Read the preview, and if you laugh, buy it.
Brain Boy: The Men From G.E.S.T.A.L.T. #1
Fred Van Lente returns to his smart-assed superhero. No, the other one, with the psychic powers, we know it’s hard to keep track of them all. Anyway, he’s back with Brain Boy, and oddly, this book explores the rather interesting question of how a powerful psychic tries to maintain a relationship when he, quite literally, has all the power. Don’t worry, there’s also lots of violence and the revelation that Matt might be up against something a lot worse than just the insane Russian telepath he’s been sent to collect. Definitely worth a read if you want your superheroics a little offbeat.
The Last Broadcast #1
It’s easy to see why Archaia is publishing this book; Andre Sirangelo has a killer concept about a legendary musician and his hideout, hinting around the fact that maybe Blackwell was a lot more than a stage musician. That said, the book’s a little unfocused, like the main character, who’s a writer/aspiring stage magician/podcaster with a vaguely defined mental illness who narrowly escaped an explosion and has no memory of what happened. Yeah, it’s a bit… stuffed. But it’s at least intriguing, and Gabriel Iumazark’s angular, scratchy art compliments the tone well. Worth a read.
The Shadow: Midnight In Moscow #1
Howard Chaykin returns to the Shadow, and, well, it’s pretty much what you’d expect from the title and the cover. Not bad, but there’s not any new ground being broken here, and Dynamite really could stand to do more with the character.
Waid’s Daredevil has been great so far. I look forward to reading it every week.
Batman Eternal #7
American Vampire Second Cycle #3
Magneto #4
Original Sin #2
Powers Bureau #10
X-Men #14
East Of West #12
Saga #19
not a bad week, but unfortunately I’m going to have to wait til next week to pick these up at my LCS due to memorial day travel.
if Batman Eternal doesn’t get drastically better soon I’m going to drop it.
I like the idea but I’d almost rather it was a monthly book rotating through the Batcast. A weekly just isn’t working for me.
I like Batman Eternal, but the problem is with their weekley format, that it’s not like they’re telling a cohesive story to me. It feels like an anthology story to me, and I just have a problem caring about anthologies.
Man, Forever Evil was such a train wreck. Glad it’s finally over.
I was excited, but in a “shocking” turn of events, the whole shebang was at best annoying to me.
Future’s End – I agree about the book being populated by jerks, with Terrific and Firestorm being the ringleaders. And, now, I think this would work best as a Lois Lane solo book.
Supergirl
Wonder Woman
Harley Quinn
Forever Evil – the delays have hurt the impact
Amazing Spider-Man – still my favorite Marvel book despite the temporary monthly pace.
Amazing X-Men
Uncanny X-Men
Ultimate FF
Miracleman
Transformers: Windblade
Unity
X-O Manowar – OWLY AND SHANHARA FTW! Seriously, it is adorable beyond belief.
Magnus (digital-only)
Yeah, I have to admit I’m not happy that I want to slap around Ronnie, Jason, and Terrific at this point. Lois is a good protagonist, Grifter I’m kinda “eh” on because I just don’t care about him no matter what DC does, and Terry is barely getting the time of day.
Grifter is the least interesting of the Wildstorm characters they brought over (at least in this incarnation) I’m only partially surprised they gave him a big role in in this book. I’m glad I skipped it, it just doesn’t do anything for me.
Batman Beyond Univers #10. Because motherfucking Justice Lords
Not a fan of Hipster Ted Kord? (I haven’t read it yet)
Eeeehhhh, I dunno. First of all, I love Ted but Jamie Reyes was a strong character who had an interesting book. Secondly they’re rebooting him as, like, a twenty-year-old rich kid who owns his own gadget company. It feels a bit pandering.
I mean, it’s the newest 52est of the new 52 moves.
I look forward to Hipster Ted Kord and Booster Gold going on adventures and pretending Jamie Reyes didn’t exist, despite Reyes being an interesting character who it felt like to me didn’t get a good shot.
They put a lot into Reyes, really. He was featured on TV shows constantly, his book got cancelled but fan demand meant he immediately got a backup feature in Booster Gold, and as far as I know he’s still pretty popular.
On the other hand, it’s classic DC to kill off a minor character, introduce a new, interesting, non-white guy version of him, and then kill that character off and bring the white guy back.
@Dan Seitz Man, I loved the original run of Reyes as Blue Beetle.
I broke my Comixology fast briefly this week because I wanted to read the digital only (at the moment) Batman ’66 & Green Hornet crossover. It’s cute. It has the right feel, an appropriately goofy villain, and a nice rivalry between the primaries.