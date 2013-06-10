‘Venture Bros.’ Go Bananas With ‘Venture Libre’

The Venture Bros. kicked off the fifth season with one of the funniest episodes in the show’s entire run. This episode continues the run, mixing the usual cockeyed look at genre cliches with some simultaneously hysterical and clever action.
The first episode was largely about Dean, and as a result, he largely sits this one out. Instead, Hatred, Rusty, and Hank are off to South America, to track down Venturestein. Apparently he’s gone native since he was sent to break up a few shoe factory strikes, in what the Army assumes is one rogue soldier. Needless to say it turns out to be a lot more.
As usual, Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer build the episode around a very valid question more serious genre shows never bring up: If all the creations of mad scientists have a mind of their own, why wouldn’t they band together against the mad scientist community? Of course, it’s a bad idea in of itself, something the “abominations” point out in the middle of a surprisingly reasonable angry mob, but it’s hilarious in how it’s applied.
In the meantime, Hank is busy eating as much coffee as humanly possible. And, shades of his application to SPHINX in season four, it turns out that all that time Hank has spent being obsessed with Batman has paid off. We even learn a little bit about Hatred that actually might explain a few of his… personality problems.
If there’s a flaw, it’s the fact that one character, Congresswoman Marsha Backwood, seems mostly to exist to fill a little time. You can’t really call it “political satire”, even if the character is fairly obviously inspired by Michelle Bachman, because she doesn’t do anything political. On the other hand, she does have a scene that’s the funniest moment in the episode and shows that Publick and Hammer aren’t afraid of a cheap gag if it works.
In short, the show is officially two-for-two. And next week? we see what 21’s been up to with SPHINX.
I loved that Hank used Batman’s caveman costume from the Batman: The Return of Bruce Wayne mini.
Ooooh, good catch.
Maybe we’ll see Pirate Hank Batman next?
That’s a great catch. I was strangely proud of Hank when I saw how capable his Batman turned out to be.
[i.imgur.com]
When you’re a Brock Samson protege, your tank is made from a jet pack and the shell of a defeated crab enemy. And you eat the entire giant crab out of principle – waste not, want not.
I was entirely happy to see ted and sonny as venturesteins as well as a reference to the soviet experiments in the revival of organisms (NSFW) [www.youtube.com]
[youtu.be]
Relevant.
I love that they have built to Hank being so Batman for years. And it was wonderful to see Venturestein. I love this as much as I love Archer. There. I said it. Such an awesomely dense universe, and they developed it from the beginning to become this monster. It’s been a long day and I’m rambling.
It’s a lovely, lovely show and we need more of it. Much more.
The absence does make me miss it more. Although I could watch it every day. Luckily each episode is dense enough to watch more than once.
It was delightful that Hank really wasn’t bad at being Batman. It’s a nice contrast to Dean’s teenageness..
Has anyone else’s shirts shown up yet? Also, I would think that Dr. Venture would know the difference between a pterodactyl and a pteranodon, since he rode and killed a pterodactyl as a boy adventurer.
I think he just doesn’t care anymore. And can you blame him?
Excellent Blade Runner reference. I could not love this show more.
SPHINX!
Did anyone catch Marvel’s Man-Thing and a camo-painted Ommpa-Loompa among the freaks? I’ve been waiting years to find out what happened to Venturestein and I damn near came to tears this episode from laughing and just generally being touched at how thoughtfully written Venture Bros. has been for the past 10 years. Doc and Jackson make >5 seasons in a decade TOTALLY worth it. I can’t think of another show anywhere near the quality Venture Bros. maintains.