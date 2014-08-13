We’ve Hit Peak Shark Week With Verne Troyer Watching Shark Week In A Child’s Shark Costume

08.13.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

Verne Troyer is really, super duper into Shark Week — as evidenced by this photo he posted to Twitter this morning of himself dressed up in a child’s shark costume, complete with little footies, to watch Shark Week last night. Do you think he just happened to have a small shark costume lying around or he actually prepared in advance for it? It doesn’t matter. As Danger pointed out, while Shark Week itself may indeed be a festering hunk of bologna, anything that results in Verne Troyer wearing a little shark costume is A-OK with me.

Carry on, Shark Week.

(Via Jenny Johnson)

Around The Web

TAGSshark weekVERNE TROYER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP