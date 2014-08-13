We’ve Hit Peak Shark Week With Verne Troyer Watching Shark Week In A Child’s Shark Costume

Verne Troyer is really, super duper into Shark Week — as evidenced by this photo he posted to Twitter this morning of himself dressed up in a child’s shark costume, complete with little footies, to watch Shark Week last night. Do you think he just happened to have a small shark costume lying around or he actually prepared in advance for it? It doesn’t matter. As Danger pointed out, while Shark Week itself may indeed be a festering hunk of bologna, anything that results in Verne Troyer wearing a little shark costume is A-OK with me.
Carry on, Shark Week.
(Via Jenny Johnson)
He couldn’t have just attached a laser to the head?
Are you sure that’s not an Ill Tempered Mutated Sea Bass costume?
People still care about Verne Troyer?
well he posted this on Reddit and he hangs out there from time to time so thats why this is news.
More than people care about you.
I thought my remote smelled fishy.