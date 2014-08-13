We’ve Hit Peak Shark Week With Verne Troyer Watching Shark Week In A Child’s Shark Costume

Verne Troyer is really, super duper into Shark Week — as evidenced by this photo he posted to Twitter this morning of himself dressed up in a child’s shark costume, complete with little footies, to watch Shark Week last night. Do you think he just happened to have a small shark costume lying around or he actually prepared in advance for it? It doesn’t matter. As Danger pointed out, while Shark Week itself may indeed be a festering hunk of bologna, anything that results in Verne Troyer wearing a little shark costume is A-OK with me.

Got a little too excited about #sharkweek last night pic.twitter.com/kT97WTOsdS — Verne Troyer (@VerneTroyer) August 13, 2014

Carry on, Shark Week.

(Via Jenny Johnson)