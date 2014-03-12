Play 'Will It Crush' With Arnold Schwarzenegger And His Tank – For Charity!

As evidenced by him crushing cars with a tank and ripping the doors off a smart car, we know that one thing that Arnold Schwarzenegger loves above all others is smashing up inanimate objects that he deems too girly. Now, it seems, Arnold has gotten hold of a tank full time, and he’s using his powers of smashing shit for good. He’s offering donors to Omaze.com the chance to pledge $10 to see what kind of girly stuff Arnold can smash with his tank.
“After hard work, laboring and slaving away, I finally have achieved my life-long dream,” he tells us. “It is not the new ‘Terminator’ or the new ‘Conan: The Barbarian’ or anything like that,” he says, “but to finally possess my own f*cking tank!” [via DeathnTaxes]
That’s right, Arnold says the F-word. I blame Pope Francis, he’s really setting a bad example.
Things Arnold crushes with a tank:
- A taxi cab.
- A piano.
- A giant roll of bubble wrap.
And many other things.
Arnold has always struck me as one of those people who’s mentally ill in just the right way that it makes them totally awesome. All I want to know is, how much do I have to pay to watch him crush some mulatto ass? (His words…)
‘Bodybuilders in Tanks Crushing Things’ must make Seinfeld feel like a real pussy.
I used to go to airshows all the time as a kid, and at one I got to sit in a tank and control the turret, which I instantly used to point the barrel at my brother’s head. Point is, tanks are really awesome.
US citizens are allowed to own army-grade weaponry now?
Our army doesn’t even get to have their own tanks.
Um, I mean WE HAVE LOADS AND LOADS OF TANKS (please don’t invade us)
I remember my first M47 Patton I got for my 16th birthday…
silance, my brother and I had to share the Abrams. #mydadowesme
What should blow your mind is that U.S. citizens can own armored vehicles. The weapon systems have to be permanently disabled, but yah, you can own a tank. That’s Arnold personal tank. He bought it from the Austrian army. It was the tank he served in when he was in the Austrian Army as a teen. MERICA, FUCK YEAH!!!!!!!!
I was going to say it was his Governor-Tank and he took it with him when he left office, but it’s even cooler that he bought his old teenage ride (if that was me, I’d be crushing things in a 1966 Chevrolet Bel-Air).
This behaviour isn’t really in keeping with the ideas of environmental stewardship and sustainability initiatives he supported as governor during what I call his lucid years. But this kind of crazy is definitely more entertaining.
I’m all alone in the west coast time zone again, aren’t I.
Be thankful for living in Canada at least. The Middle European time zone is always one of solitude.
He crushed the Jesus egg! How will Pontius Dumpty put it back together again?
Things I would pledge $10 for him to crush:
1) candy
2) the Family Kardashian
3) whoever invented cardboard applicators
(you did say “girly stuff”)
I’ll contribute half to (2).
Until you can crush The Patriarchy with a tank I’ve no use for them.
…j/k I love tanks
4) Steven Seagal’s tank
5) The Canadian Senate
I’d happily crush Poland with him.
Poland ist barely even USING der land. I sink vee deserve it very much. Vee vould make it zo much kooler. Really spruce za place up. Und if a few Poles gets crushed, vell zat’s how ein makes ein omelet. Und vee can all agree that omelets are zehr tasty. Zo, vee’re gut, ya?
He crushed the fuck out of the California economy.
“Dis iz me getting into da tank. There I am, waving to the camera, ‘hello camera, it is a good morning to crush tings mit da tank. Now I am turning da tank to da left, vere the car is set up. Da tank iz rolling. Da tank iz rolling. Da tank iz still rolling. Dere is da car dat I am going to crush mit da tank. Dere I go. Da tank iz crushing da car. ‘You ah terminated, car!’ iz vhat I vould say if I vas in a Terminator moofie. Dis vas for charity.”
Not all that long ago I worked for his charity out west. The guy was generous, charming and really gave a fuck about kids. I’m not surprised to see him involved with this awesome fundraiser.
Of course he loves kids. He’s never sure when he might run across one of his own.
6) Telus as an internet service provider – and their partners, affiliates, families, friends, neighbours, and favourite restaurants
Telus: Providing service when we feel like it for $60/month.
Telus: We will come and fix up your TV box in the small time-frame between 8:00am and 5:00pm. Then we will charge you for making us fix our broken-ass equipment.
