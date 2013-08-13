Ashton Kutcher Offered Some Pretty Sound Advice At The Teen Choice Awards

Ashton Kutcher was the big winner of the Ultimate Choice Award at last night’s Teen Choice Awards, or as he described it – “the old people award.” After all, 35-years old is basically death’s doorstep in the eyes of teens, or so I remember it being that way all those years ago when I was playing with my pogs and checking in with my parents through my beeper and pay phone.
In his acceptance speech, the star of the upcoming Steve Jobs biopic Jobs admitted that his first name is Chris, which anyone could have known with a simple check of the ol’ Wikipedia, but the screaming teens who listened to his speech beyond that may have heard some very inspirational words, as the star of Dude, Where’s My Car? and What Happens in Vegas has really taken his studies of Jobs to heart.
It almost makes us forget about that whole trucker hat fad. Almost.
(H/T to Tech Crunch)
All I can think is “Yeah, but it’s Kelso…..”
“Jackie, get in the van!”
Heard him on CNBC last week. He sounded…dear God…smart.
Might his Jobs biopic actually be worth watching? The Fresh Prince did a great job as Muhammed Ali, so stranger things have happened…
What I learned from this video is that teen girls are Not listening but just perpetually screaming at famous people.
“I got a job washing dishes.”
“WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!”
Yeah basically. “I worked with my dad moving shingles” *AIIEEEEEEE*
I’d click on the video but I’m not 1) a teen or 2) into getting sound career advice from someone in a trucker hat who isn’t a trucker.
I hear ya. In situations like this I just go straight to the comments.
They gave him 4 minutes to speak?!?! On all those other award shows I don’t watch they play the winners, some of whom are actually MORE famous that Chris Kutcher, off after about 23.5 seconds…truly, the Teen Choice Awards is the greatest award show of all time, at least as speech time allotment goes…
I feel like nobody in the audience was actually listening in. Regardless, it was a really nice speech.
Eh, you know how teenagers are. They’ll act too cool for school like they don’t care about what he says, but secretly I bet he got through to alot of the kids there.
And that’s really all you can ask.
No. Teenagers are idiots.
My house has two teenage boys in it. They are not listening. HEY ASHTON, CAN YOU TOSS IN A LINE ABOUT FLUSHING THE FUCKING TOILET OR MAKING SURE TO PUT THE CAP ON THE JUG OF MILK? THANKS BRO.
Maybe these little fucktwats will listen to him a bit. Hes not wrong.
Its not at all his fault but everything sounds so much dumber with teenage girls screaming behind it.
Kelso is actually growing up it seems.
Dude…he’s…awesome? Shit!
I don’t care how right he is, he’s still Ashton Kutcher and deserves mockery all the way to the grave.