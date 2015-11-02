Watch These Terrible Parents Get Busted While Teaching Their Kids To Steal Candy

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As the world digests an unholy amount of sweets after Halloween weekend, there are a few families out there with plenty of candy left over for school lunches. At least, I assume as much because the mother in the above video taught her kids to steal all of the candy from a generous stranger’s porch. An experiment on this very website taught us all that no one with only one stomach can keep on eating candy without consequences, so let’s hope this family didn’t binge all of it. This woman’s stolen bounty would serve her right.

This video has gone viral over the weekend because the Internet is trapped in a sugar coma and furiously watching videos to make the pain go away. The clip was one of those social experiments wherein the researchers “trap” people into proving that they are terrible people. Let’s just say no encouragement was needed.

The setup is simple. The makers of the video set up a hidden camera over a candy bowl that asked people take a piece or two and stay respectful. This request was honored by all of the solo children who approached the house. Then disaster struck when a grown woman in a ballerina costume instructed her children to grab all the candy bars and run. With a wave of her fairy wand, the hope for mankind’s survival in a candy apocalypse has gone out the door.