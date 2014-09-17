This Tourist Got Robbed At Gunpoint In Buenos Aires And His GoPro Caught The Whole Thing

This might be the most heart-stopping video you’ll see this year. A guy was on a bike tour in Buenos Aires when a thief on a motorcycle cut him off and pulled out a pistol. The thief repeatedly asked for his backpack (mochila) while waving his gun around. The man not knowing what to do dropped his bike and made a run for it.
The whole action-packed sequence was caught on the tourist’s GoPro. Here’s the dramatic moment where I pretty much crapped my pants.
Fake. Scarf wearing robbers only exist in the minds of butch gay playwrights.
I only thought it was fake because of the lack of swearing.
The Internet; Where idiots think everything is fake or photoshopped, yet think crackpot conspiracy theories are real. You’re a moron.
Not fake. Is real. I live in Buenos Aires and these things happen everyday.
Migo my ass…..Run them shits
Him saying “amigo” over and over again made me cackle.
That was really awful. Maybe it was the perspective, but I sympathized with the robber. Stupid kid. You don’t know mochila?
there’s a better one from a few months back. Its more exciting and the thief got shot. [youtu.be]
YES! I remember that one. instant karma for the scumbag!
That video is weird because I think that at a certain point he understood that the guy wanted the bag, so why would you risk your life for something that doesn’t worth it?
Because he doesn’t afraid of anything.
Honestly, the graphics and physics modeling in this new version of Mario Cart are just not that great.
So, he did everything your not supposed to do, right?
The guy has been arrested, but two hours the police release him. Please avoid my country.
*two hours later