This Tourist Got Robbed At Gunpoint In Buenos Aires And His GoPro Caught The Whole Thing

09.16.14 15 Comments

This might be the most heart-stopping video you’ll see this year. A guy was on a bike tour in Buenos Aires when a thief on a motorcycle cut him off and pulled out a pistol. The thief repeatedly asked for his backpack (mochila) while waving his gun around. The man not knowing what to do dropped his bike and made a run for it.

The whole action-packed sequence was caught on the tourist’s GoPro. Here’s the dramatic moment where I pretty much crapped my pants.

