Dr. Funk Is Still Making House Calls

Pundits will tell you Mr. Carter’s athletic ability has been on the decline for years. But every once in awhile he’ll hit you with a Roy Jones Jr. “Y’all Musta Forgot!”-brand dunk that puts him back on the radar. Such is true of his latest triumph over the Cleveland LeBrons Cavaliers yesterday. The Magic managed to rally and bring home the dub after Vince’s throwdown. The kicker here is seeing Vareflop getting the poster treatment. Too bad Delonte “WIYAH HANGAH!!” West had to get involved.