Pundits will tell you Mr. Carter’s athletic ability has been on the decline for years. But every once in awhile he’ll hit you with a Roy Jones Jr. “Y’all Musta Forgot!”-brand dunk that puts him back on the radar. Such is true of his latest triumph over the Cleveland
LeBrons Cavaliers yesterday. The Magic managed to rally and bring home the dub after Vince’s throwdown. The kicker here is seeing Vareflop getting the poster treatment. Too bad Delonte “WIYAH HANGAH!!” West had to get involved.
Dr. Funk Is Still Making House Calls
Will melt like an ice cube come playoff time.
lmao, so true.
Between this and Lebrons two-handed block on Dwight, im not even sure which highlight was more impressive.
Im giving it to the aging vet though, for obvious reasons.
*goes to watch Vince highlights on YouTube.*
him and jamison wearing the cutoff shirts under the jerseys is just so lame of them. oh and them both not having much heart only makes that fashion statement that much shitty.
lawrence moten is somewhere salty.
hehe, my fav SU player who never gets recognition.
@ghostdini
um, yeah…you do know that those are shoulder compression sleeves right? you know, to help heal and recovery from shoulder injuries? jamison hurt his shoulder in preseason.wears one. vince hurt his in december. wears one. mo williams hurt his a few weeks back. wears one.
i’m you see what i’m getting at. they aren’t “cut-off shirts”
just told someone the other week vince was still good for a few more highlights,good to see he can still do it….but the playoff comment is definitely true.
Man c’mon now at least reward the man for dunking on wack ass Varejao. I don’t “hate” anyone in the league but Varejao is beyond annoying.
@yo
Yup and last I checked Mike Miller rocked one too. Then again I haven’t seen the Wizards play in weeks.
^you say verajao is annoying and thats exactly why coaches like him.
he’s that dennis rodman style of a pain in the ass.
Varejao has taken over the Vlade Divac Flop Academy.
I’m watching them against my Bulls as I speak.
They’re fucking awful lol.
Yeah I dont know what it is about Varejao but I bet he’s probably 40% of the reason I always want the Cavs to lose.
I’m one of the last Vince optimist left. Just waiting for him to touch a chip. Unfortunately this is about as close as they are gonna get especially since he’s Half Man Half retired.
@ Che: lol, if fans hate him that much then he is probably doing his job hahaha.
As for VC, I used to like dude until he completely shitted on Toronto and their fans and admitted he was playing like a dog on purpose to force them to trade him. After that, he joined the bitch ass athlete list. Can’t stand cats that take their gifts and privilege to play in the NBA for granted like that – especially cause fans still get charged full price for tix and players still get all their salary. No excuse to play half-assed, fuck VC.
^ I cant be mad atchu for the Vince vex.
But as for Anderson Vareojao. As the dude who was holding the video cam in that Beanie Sigel diss video……”FUCK HIM!”
@ everyone
Can we get a TSS-Anti Vareflop movement going?
LMAO@ Che.
@ Sam C – I’m all-in for that one.
Sorry Sam but another blog beat us to the punch
[www.talk-sports.net]
@ Che
That’s a very ashy looking page w/ some weird posts. You don’t have to be the first to do it to be considered the best. Anyway I respect their hustle haha.
^
ahahahaha tru fam
yeah wiz are awful yet they beat the bulls lol
This > 2009 Dunk Contest
@ type: that was a terrible L. Going from up 10 to down 13 to within 1 with 2 minutes left…only to lose. Wack.