Watch What Happens When This Woman In Yoga Pants Walks Around NYC With A Camera On Her Butt

#Viral Videos
Senior Editor
11.22.14 35 Comments

As it turns out, people like butts, particularly ones in yoga pants. I know I’m just as shocked as you. It’s like, wait, you’re telling me that you don’t need to be 36-24-36? You don’t need to be thick and juicy or have an itty bitty waist? Sir Mix-A-Lot, you liar!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Viral Videos
TAGSBUTTSViral VideosYOGA PANTS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP