As it turns out, people like butts, particularly ones in yoga pants. I know I’m just as shocked as you. It’s like, wait, you’re telling me that you don’t need to be 36-24-36? You don’t need to be thick and juicy or have an itty bitty waist? Sir Mix-A-Lot, you liar!
If looking at a woman’s ass is a crime, then I am a repeat offender.
They’ll be sending me to the gass chamber!
i’m glad these videos aren’t shot anywhere around me. Good lord, what i do would when i see girls like that in yoga pants would probably make headlines. I swear the day yoga pants and boots go out of fashion, i just might have to end it all.
I understand the cat calling, but every attractive person is going to be objectified to some extent. Might as well put a camera on some grass and watch it grow. Is everyone just supposed to look straight ahead and not notice anybody anymore? or else they will be on camera and a misogynist?
All these women are doing is proving the old chauvinist talking point that “all women seek attention.”
Can we now vote to officially change movember from not shaving staring a girl’s asses in yoga pants?
This is comradery right here. A rainbow of faces and sexes all in silent acknowledgement and marvel of dat ass.
This fucking shit has become the new selfie
Shocking results. Next a woman will walk around topless and see if men look at her boobs.
Well I sure as hell wouldn’t stare at her face.
Prostate cancer people. Get your butt checked out whilst you check out her butt. Genius!
Effective advertising. If she had a Hardee’s burger in her hand I would stop at Hardee’s and get a burger before going to get my prostate checked.
Breaking News!
People like looking at attractive people
Not sure some of you watched the video. It’s clearly meant to be…tongue-in-cheek.
Déjà vu it was called Break Ya Neck Tahiry’s Rearview…
One of the dumbest trends in years
How do we really know everyone was looking at her butt? They could have been wondering what was attached to her pants or staring at a clock behind her (my go to).
Kind of bummed my face didn’t show up
As a new yorker, I just want to apologize for this fuckery. I give it about 2 more months before these kids move on to the next internet fad
I just liked that it was about prostate cancer. I’ma go get checked.
This is depressing when you look at the missed opportunity. Do you have any idea how many rapes could have been prevented if more women had a booty camera? On the flipside, I’m sure there’s a lot of rapist’s thankful it took this long to put a camera on a woman’s ass.
Some of those faces, though [www.myfacewhen.net]
This video is terrible; there’s hardly any yoga pants butt!
I will NOT be checking my prostate.
it’s almost as if……people look at women’s tits and ass. How enlightening.
ZOMG STOP OBJECTIYFING WOMMEN YOU PIECE OF SHIT!!!!!1111111!!!!!!111one
/sarcasm
Great stuff.
Will anyone ever notice the hypocrisy of this society? When a woman dresses to be noticed and then complains that someone sees her as a sex object (was she intending to be viewed as a pile of shit?).
Or is it religion that is hypocritical?
^This.
Hypocrisy is the elephant in the room that most people willfully ignore. Society. Religion. Culture. Government. Education. It’s hard to find an aspect of the human experience where it does not insinuate itself.
Why this waste of precious youtube space when the essence can be captured in just one picture?
[www.sportsgrindent.com]
I admit I too would look if I saw someone in front of me WITH A CAMERA ON HER ASS.
My god! The burden of being attractive and then wearing skin tight clothes!
This kind of video is just getting annoying now.
booo
This whole thing about “spreading awareness” for some cause sure gets used as an excuse a lot.
Wow. Men like looking at women with nice bodies. When did this start?