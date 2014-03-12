Oops: That Touching Viral Video Of Strangers Kissing Was Actually Just An Ad For Clothes

A few nights ago and all yesterday, a viral video kept showing up in my Facebook feed, with people sharing this supposedly “poignant” and “touching” video, called “First Kiss,” by director Tatia Pilieva, that showed up on Gizmodo and a handful of other sites. Pilieva, the story went, had gotten 20 strangers to pair up and then make out for the first time on camera. People went on and on about how beautiful they thought it was, to see people hesitant at first but then “lose themselves in the moment” or whatever. Personally, I couldn’t really get behind it, because the people felt like actors who were hamming it up for the camera, and because I have a chunk of turd-stained asphalt in the place where a heart should be.
Well it turns out, it wasn’t so much a “short film” as it was “a commercial for clothes.” I don’t know if that makes me happy to be proven right or sad to confirm that there’s no wonder left in the world.
Actually, it’s an advertisement for clothes, and most of these strangers are professional performers who are experienced in acting out love, sex, and intimacy for crowds. The cast includes models Natalia Bonifacci, Ingrid Schram, and Langley Fox (daughter of actress Mariel Hemingway and sister of model Dree); musicians Z Berg of The Like, Damian Kulash of OK Go, Justin Kennedy of Army Navy, singer Nicole Simone, and singer-actress Soko (who also performed the melancholy indie music that accompanies the short); and actors Karim Saleh, Matthew Carey, Jill Larson, Corby Griesenbeck, Elisabetta Tedla, Luke Cook, and Marianna Palka. [Slate]
So, less like a group of strangers and more like an extended circle of theater kids who got together to make out and act melodramatic, which is what I always assumed they did anyway (/jealous). I mean did you really think we were witnessing an honest moment from a guy in a v-neck and a slouch beanie?
If you can still enjoy this knowing it’s an ad, hey, cool. But this is kind of the reason I’ve always hated viral/guerrilla marketing and all those improv everywhere-type pranks. They can be cute, but it also feels like we’re gradually inoculating ourselves from ever feeling wonder or true spontaneity without having to ask who’s trying to sell us something. It feels gross and manipulative, which I guess is sort of the point of all advertising, even if a lot of advertisers have gotten so good that they’ve forgotten that part themselves. But nothing beats a transcendent moment that someone else didn’t plan, that’s what makes it transcendent.
Anyway, if I’m going to watch a group of strangers hook up for the first time, I’d just as soon see the dongs going in. What’s that called again? Oh right, porno.
I blame Ashton Kutcher and “Punk’d” for my cynicism and distrustful attitude about everything I see, especially in the media.
(I could blame Alan Funt and “Candid Camera”–before that, “Candid Microphone”–but I prefer to blame Kutcher)
Ashton and Alan should put together a prank show titled Funt and Cunt.
I only just now found out there is a person named Alan Funt, which completely makes my day. Who says there’s no wonder left in the world?
@Schnitzel_bob “there once was some dude on TV whose name was Alan Funt; Just say Cunt!”
-the Queers
Mmmm, taste the validation.
Fake and gay. 2/10. Would not bang.
It seems to me people are still the same amount of jaded as they always were. The internet just gets them to that point much quicker.
“Some people say there is no wonder left in the world” not Timothy Olyphant in the New Year’s Day trailer
You’re proving that trailer right Vince!
Funny, cracked.com just did yet another article today in their new ongoing series of pointing out all the bs news reports or tabloid stuff that everyone thinks is real until proven to be fake. I expect this viral ad to make it on their list next week.
How is that funny?
Man and for a second I thought the black and white and calvin klein back drop….oh wait….nope
I was also sceptical because the whole time I couldn’t stop thinking, “Damn, that chick sure looks like Dree.”
Wait…so Jimmy Kimmel isn’t behind this one?
I thought it was a demonstration of how western society has become so plastic and two-dimensional that anyone can fake sincerity and emotion with anyone else. So this revelation makes me feel… better?
ps – a “slouch beanie”? That’s a toque, eh?
I heart you Canada. Never change.
“Slouch beanie” is a sex move. It’s when a man hunches over and waggles his scrotum on his lady’s nose.
“Doth the lady crave a waggle?” Is something I plan on saying in the near future. Thank you.
Another romantic. What a lucky lady.
Anyway, if I’m going to watch a group of strangers hook up for the first time, I’d just as soon see the dongs going in. What’s that called again?
Bang Bus/Cap'n Stabbin'.
I’ve heard of Bang Bus (from a friend of course) but Cap’n Stabbin’?!? That is some lazy porno naming. This is why we can’t have nice things.
Cap was a pioneer and a goddamn AMERICAN HERO! You show some fucking respect!
(It was a hell of a novelty in the late 90s)
At first I thought of it as cute, at second I’m also a pussy who sobs only in the anticipation of sad piano inserts (hi, Matt Lieb?). Also, the kisses looked way too good for a first time and I hated that everyone in this video looks so fucking bangable.
I’d even bang the granny! Goddamit.
That guy doing the half squat thingy while he kisses bugged the hell out of me for some reason. Why do people scrunch up all weird when they make out? It’s fun, man, get comfortable.
If the models/actors/musicians still met for the first time on this set, I can still somewhat enjoy this. Even if it tries to sell me cargo jeans & turtleneck blazers. However, being the cantankerous grinch that I am, I didn’t care that much for this video in the first place,
The most important thing is that the girl from the banner pic got INTO IT.
“They can be cute, but it also feels like we’re gradually inoculating ourselves from ever feeling wonder or true spontaneity without having to ask who’s trying to sell us something. It feels gross and manipulative, which I guess is sort of the point of all advertising, even if a lot of advertisers have gotten so good that they’ve forgotten that part themselves. But nothing beats a transcendent moment that someone else didn’t plan, that’s what makes it transcendent.”
My thoughts exactly. Now that everyone and their mother is trying to either pull the rug out from underneath someone or prove that you never know when the rug is being pulled out from underneath you, it’s harder to enjoy real spontaneous moments. Fuck this. Fuck it all to hell.
swinging. it ain’t just for playgrounds.
I knew something was up when everyone was getting tongue from jump street. If ‘real’ random strangers were given this task, 97% of them would probably go with the polite peck on the lips first. The 3% going tongue first would be frat bros, crackheads, and members 80s hair metal bands – Kevin DuBrow for sure.
MANCINI/DONGS GOING IN 2016
2014 is the year of DGI as is… if the democrats were smart, they’d campaign on this platform if they want to win the midterm elections.
At the risk of sounding unartistic, why the fuck is it poignant and beautiful to watch strangers awkwardly make out?
the spontaneity of human reaction at the precipice of a new and intimate action that’s being played out for the public is a kind of validation that all of humanity is as gawky and awkward as we want to believe
Uhhh okay *watches porn*
lol Razz you are what one might call “shallow and pedantic”
This comes just a day after I learned that every single prank phone call on radio shows are fake and use actors because of some FCC rule. I don’t believe anything anymore.
You should feel ashamed for liking prank anything.
FUCK OFF!!! Is that really true? Every Single one?
So it’s a commercial… I’m not seeing what’s the big deal?
I THOUGHT that was Corby Griesenbeck!
A number of years ago I had this idea and made a video with REAL STRANGERS actually kissing and the reactions were totally different. See it here and PASS IT ON! [www.youtube.com]
Yeah they totally took your concept and paid for some actors, cinematography, and music rights with some advertising dollars. Nice work. Don’t blame you for linking to your own work.
yeah definitely what is should have been like. Good video.
Man, I feel lonely all of a sudden. I should go buy some new shoes. -Guy Debord
What’s wrong with the fact that this is fake? It reached into everyone’s imaginations and pulled at the heart strings and clearly, they did an awesome job if everyone fell for it. Use your imaginations more often.
You missed the point.
I give equally few shits if they’re strangers, actors, or clothesmongers. What’s beautiful about watching strangers force themselves to make out with each other? Did you really get warm and tingly because a gay guy and a grandma forgot they were gay and/or old and “lost themselves in the moment”?
The reason companies get away with this stuff is because they know assholes like you don’t do any fact-checking.
This is the first time I’m posting it and I’m doing it solely to fact check, but fine, I’ll be your asshole for the day.
I’ll be your a**hole everyday.
Vince truly is a Power Bottom.
This is exactly why I don’t watch videos that promise to make me feel things
I mean, it kind of figures it’s an ad, but did anyone really think this was on the up and up? There were not nearly enough ugly people.
It felt like a hoax from the beginning, but check out Snog’s quick thinking reaction video:[www.youtube.com]
OMG!!!!! Greatest thing I have ever heard anyone say ever: “..and because I have a chunk of turd-stained asphalt in the place where a heart should be.” I’m still laughing.
I didn’t really find it all that special and touching (or realistic) to begin with. It doesn’t really bother me that its actually a commercial cause it didn’t make me want to buy anything and I thought it was kind of silly anyway.
@Ashley Weathersbee Agreed, but your average internet user is not nearly so aware of their surroundings.
Finally someone is making a statement here! I a not a big fan of those videos either which has also to do with the provocative indie singer-songwriter music that is running in the background all the time! It’s too obvious…
I wish I hadn’t read this ;{
And those hover boards they were on while they were kissing, also fake.
Luckily, the video works fantastically with farts overlaid. See “First Kiss – Now with uncut audio” on YouTube. You’re welcome.
World’s worst lead sentence.
So I was right, that first chick was actually Noel Fieldng. Damn he’s a good actor
