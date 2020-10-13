On the last day to register to vote in Virginia, the entire voter register system went down after a cable was “accidentally” cut. Officials are reportedly blaming the outage on a severed cable, but have yet to provide details on how the exact cord needed for voter registration was damaged. Via WUSA9:

The Virginia Information Technology Agency tweeted that a fiber cut near Route 10 in Chester, Virginia is to blame. “Due to a network outage, the Citizen Portal is temporarily unavailable. We are working with our network providers to restore service as quickly as possible,” the Virginia Department of Elections posted on their registration website.

Given the suspicious timing of the “accidental” cord-cutting, and the fact that 2020 has been one ordeal after another, people aren’t buying the official story. As of this writing, “accidentally” is trending on Twitter with over 100,000 tweets as folks share their skepticism and concerns about voter suppression.

However, if the cut cable is part of a deliberate voter suppression scheme, it looks like the plot could be thwarted by Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, who is calling for today’s voter registration deadline to be extended due to the server outage.

I am officially calling for Virginia’s Registration Deadline to be extended beyond today due to the service outages impacting voters’ ability to register statewide. We will work with the Administration to resolve this issue and ensure all voters have access to #Vote. https://t.co/PKt3vKoOnu — Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) October 13, 2020

The incident in Virginia echoes a recent event in Louisiana that highlights the inherent flaws in a digital voting system. In the case of Louisiana, the Secretary of State failed to notice that “routine maintenance” was scheduled on National Voter Registration Day. According to The Advocate, the maintenance knocked out the system from 8PM to 11:30PM and raised criticisms from local politicians that the mishap was a deliberate attempt to suppress registration of new Democratic voters. While the Secretary of State did not acknowledge those claims, he apologized and took full responsibility for the “unfortunate error” as voter registration continued on schedule.

